Evening Brief: NTA postpones NEET(UG) for candidates having centres in Manipur, and all the latest news

NTA postpones NEET(UG) 2023 for candidates having centres in Manipur, new dates to be announced later

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) has postponed the examination for candidates who have their examination centres in violence-hit Manipur. Talking about the postponement of the exam, Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that he had written to the NTA asking them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur. Read Here.

Charles III crowned king at first UK coronation in 70 years

King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony built on ancient traditions at a time when the British monarchy faces an uncertain future. Trumpets sounded inside the medieval abbey and the congregation shouted “God save King Charles” as the ceremony began in front of more than 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities. Read Here.

Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone saying 'nobody' could handle her Padmaavat role: 'Aishwarya Rai would’ve nailed it'

In a 2018 interview, Deepika Padukone was asked to name an actor, who could have played Padmavati in her period drama Padmaavat. Deepika had then said that 'nobody' could have handled the role better than her. On Friday, Deepika's video from her old interview was shared on Reddit, where many debated which actor could have played the role, if not Deepika. One name that kept cropping up was of Aishwarya Rai. Read Here.

World Ankylosing Spondylitis Day 2023: Newer treatment options for Ankylosing Spondylitis in India

May is recognised as Axial Spondyloarthritis Awareness Month, which serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the condition, its symptoms and available treatments while World Ankylosing Spondylitis Day is observed internationally on the first Saturday of every May, except if the Saturday is May 1st and this year, World Ankylosing Spondylitis Day is being observed on Saturday, May 6. Read Here.

Shaun Pollock totally 'surprised' by Sanju Samson's baffling tactics vs GT, says 'it was a batting meltdown'

Rajasthan Royals crashed to a heavy defeat against Gujarat Titans in Match 48 of IPL 2023, losing by nine wickets in Jaipur on Friday. Chasing a target of 119 runs, GT reached 119/1 in 13.5 overs, with Wriddhiman Saha slamming an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, captain Hardik Pandya played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 39 off 15 deliveries. The RR bowlers had a poor outing, with Yuzvendra Chahal managing to bag a dismissal. Read Here.

Five toughest treks in India for professionals

Here are the 5 most challenging and toughest treks in India that experienced professionals can take. Read Here.

