NTA postpones NEET(UG) 2023 for candidates having centres in Manipur, new dates to be announced later

BySreelakshmi B
May 06, 2023 04:19 PM IST

The NEET exam would not be conducted in Manipur owing to the present situation. The new dates for the examination will be announced later.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) has postponed the examination for candidates who have their examination centres in violence-hit Manipur. Talking about the postponement of the exam, Minister of State (MoS) Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that he had written to the NTA asking them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

Students at NEET exam centre. (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
The minister added, “...I had requested them to postpone the exam, in the current situation. New date of exam will be fixed. 5751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur.”

Speaking about the current situation, Singh said, "Now the situation is improving. It's improving when the central paramilitary force and others to assist in resting the violence have already arrived in Manipur. They have started to control, all the unwanted mob situation is already under control."

The NEET exam was scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 07) for all candidates. However, taking into account the present situation in Manipur exams would not be conducted in the state. The dates of the postponed exams will be announced later.

