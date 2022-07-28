Evening Brief: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails President Droupadi Murmu in new editorial, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hails President Droupadi Murmu in new editorial

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday tried to portray his image as a pro-tribal leader through editorial pieces in several Odia newspapers, in which he termed President Droupadi Murmu’s swearing-in day “the biggest moment for every Odia”. Read more

‘Situation is tense’: UN peacekeepers from India told family hours before death

he two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were killed in the line of duty in Congo, told their families about the deteriorating situation in the eastern city of Butembo on Tuesday, hours before they died, when the mob protesting against the United Nations peacekeeping mission attacked their camp. Read more

Johnny Depp ‘specifically’ wanted Camille Vasquez in his legal team for defamation trial against Amber Heard

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, has said that she is ‘lucky’ to be in his legal team. Read more

Diabetes superfoods: Fibre-rich foods you must eat for healthy blood sugar level

Diabetes diet should be carefully curated in order to manage the deadly lifestyle disease well that could otherwise ruin the quality of your life with its many complications. Read more

Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Bengaluru has become the first city in India to formally tie up with Google ti improve traffic management system. The capital of Karnataka is known for its traffic woes and narrow roads which often lead to traffic chaos. Read more

