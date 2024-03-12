Evening brief: Owaisi slams Modi govt on CAA, SC's directive to disqualified Himachal MLAs; all latest news

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at Narendra Modi government after it notified the Citizenship Amendment Act. “This law made by the Modi government four years ago is against the constitution. You cannot make laws on the basis of religion. There are several Supreme Court judgments on this. CAA is against the Right to Equality,” the Hyderabad MP was quoted by PTI as saying. “You are granting citizenship to people of all religions except Islam. I had said in Parliament that a similar law was made by White South Africa. Mahatma Gandhi had torn that law. Even I had torn that CAA document. I am quoting home minister who said that Owaisi ji, NPR and NRC will be implemented,” the AIMIM chief added. Owaisi is not the only opposition leader to have opposed the CAA, that aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Dig Deeper All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the six disqualified Congress legislators in Himachal Pradesh to list the ground on which they filed their petition in the top court without approaching the high court citing a violation of their fundamental rights. “Tell us, why can’t you go to the high court,” a bench headed by justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the lawmakers represented by senior advocates Satya Pal Jain and Abhinav Mukherjee. “What is the fundamental right involved,” the bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and PK Mishra, asked. The six rebel Congress lawmakers, who were disqualified by the assembly speaker on February 29 after their dissension cost the party a Rajya Sabha seat and cast a shadow over the future of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, had approached the top court against the speaker’s decision under Article 32 of the Constitution which enables a citizen to approach the Supreme Court for enforcement of fundamental rights. Dig Deeper

From being a successful Tamil director, Pa Ranjith has become a successful Tamil producer as well. He combines politics and cinema to bring about social change and his films like Madras, Kaala, Kabali, Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, have made him a director to reckon with in Indian cinema. Pa Ranjith believes his brand of cinema should make people think, provoke debates and foster discussions among the audience. He has had two successful productions in 2024, Blue Star and J Baby, and is now looking forward to the release of his magnum opus Thangalaan starring Vikram.

India captain Rohit Sharma did not feature in the Ranji Trophy final between his team Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium despite the Test series finale against England finishing on the day before the domestic match, but he was present on Tuesday to support his side. It hence served a huge opportunity for Shreyas Iyer to prove his worth and make a case for himself to return to the Test side, but the Mumbai batter committed 'hara-kiri' on Day 3 of the match as he dismissed just five runs short of his century. Iyer has not been enjoying a favourable run in the red-ball format. Having not scored even a fifty in the last 12 months for India, the middle-order batter was dropped from the national side last month after the second game against England.

Observing Ramadan with diabetes requires careful meal planning, particularly during Iftar hence diabetics should opt for recipes that not only cater to managing blood sugar levels but also tantalise the taste buds. Remember to monitor blood sugar levels for peace of mind and aim for balanced meals comprising complex carbohydrates, lean protein, healthy fats and fiber. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjunath Malige, Director at Diabetes and Endocrinology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, advised, "Quench thirst with hydrating treats like watermelon and soups, indulge in slow-digesting carbs such as brown rice and quinoa and opt for lean proteins like chicken and fish to stabilise blood sugar and curb hunger.