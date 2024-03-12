 Mumps outbreak in Kerala, 190 cases emerge in a day; what are the symptoms? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mumps outbreak in Kerala, 190 cases emerge in a day; what are the symptoms?

Mumps outbreak in Kerala, 190 cases emerge in a day; what are the symptoms?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Mumps outbreak: Most cases are reported from Malappuram district and other parts of north Kerala.

A mumps outbreak has been reported in the southern state of Kerala where, on a single day, 190 cases were recorded on Sunday, according to a report by The Indian Express. As per data from the Kerala health department, there have been a total of 2,505 cases of this viral infection reported this month, and over two months this year, the number has reached 11,467 cases.

Mumps typically manifests as pain, tenderness, and swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands located in the cheek and jaw area. (Representational Image)(AP)

Authorities from the Union health ministry have acknowledged the outbreak and informed that the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been notified, the report added.

Most of the cases are being reported from Malappuram district and other parts of north Kerala, the Indian Express report further said, quoting the officials. While a vaccine against mumps and measles, and rubella exists, it is not part of the government’s universal immunisation programme.

What is Mumps?

Mumps stems from the paramyxovirus and spreads through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected individual. Symptoms typically appear within two to four weeks, commencing with mild fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue.

The hallmark indication of the ailment is the enlargement of the salivary glands. Although commonly observed in young children, adolescents and adults are also susceptible to infection.

According to public health experts, children can receive the mumps-measles-rubella (MMR) vaccine against all three diseases at private centres.

Details on symptoms

  • Mumps typically manifests as pain, tenderness, and swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands, located in the cheek and jaw area, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • Swelling typically reaches its peak within one to three days and gradually diminishes over the following week. As the swelling progresses, the jawbone's angle beneath the ear may become obscured, and the parotid gland may swell to the point where the jawbone cannot be felt.
  • Additionally, swelling in other salivary glands, such as the submandibular and sublingual glands beneath the mouth's floor, occurs less frequently, approximately 10% of the time.
  • Prior to the onset of parotitis, individuals may experience nonspecific prodromal symptoms several days in advance, including mild fever lasting three to four days, muscle pain, loss of appetite, general discomfort, and headaches.
  • Mumps infection can also manifest with nonspecific symptoms or primarily respiratory symptoms, or it may even be asymptomatic.
  • Mumps patients may experience reinfection following a natural infection, or they may develop recurrent parotitis, wherein parotitis resolves on one side but reoccurs weeks to months later on the opposite side.

