Mumps outbreak in Kerala, 190 cases emerge in a day; what are the symptoms?

A mumps outbreak has been reported in the southern state of Kerala where, on a single day, 190 cases were recorded on Sunday, according to a report by The Indian Express. As per data from the Kerala health department, there have been a total of 2,505 cases of this viral infection reported this month, and over two months this year, the number has reached 11,467 cases. Mumps typically manifests as pain, tenderness, and swelling in one or both parotid salivary glands located in the cheek and jaw area. (Representational Image)(AP)

Authorities from the Union health ministry have acknowledged the outbreak and informed that the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been notified, the report added.

Most of the cases are being reported from Malappuram district and other parts of north Kerala, the Indian Express report further said, quoting the officials. While a vaccine against mumps and measles, and rubella exists, it is not part of the government’s universal immunisation programme.

What is Mumps?

Mumps stems from the paramyxovirus and spreads through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected individual. Symptoms typically appear within two to four weeks, commencing with mild fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue.

The hallmark indication of the ailment is the enlargement of the salivary glands. Although commonly observed in young children, adolescents and adults are also susceptible to infection.

According to public health experts, children can receive the mumps-measles-rubella (MMR) vaccine against all three diseases at private centres.

Details on symptoms