Evening brief: PM Modi on DK Suresh's ‘separate nation’ comment; Cong MLA on colour of Ram Lalla idol, more news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised Congress MP DK Suresh's 'separate nation' comment on Wednesday, labelling it as unfortunate coming from a member of a national party. While addressing the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi emphasised that for us, a nation holds greater significance than merely being a piece of land. “A nation is not just a piece of land for us. For all of us, it is an inspirational unit...If one limb of the body doesn't function, the entire body is considered disabled. Similarly, if one corner of the country is devoid of development, the country cannot become developed...The language that is being spoken today, new narratives are being built out of political selfishness to break the country,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by ANI. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)

During a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday, a comment by a Congress MLA from Jaspur, Adesh Singh Chauhan, regarding the colour of the Ram Lalla idol installed in the new temple in Ayodhya sparked a heated exchange between legislators. Chauhan questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the idol's colour, leading to the contentious exchange. “According to the Hindu scriptures, Ram was 'sanwala' (dusky), but you people made the Ram Lalla idol installed in the temple in Ayodhya black,” Chauhan said, according to PTI. The remark sparked a huge row as BJP ministers and other legislators questioned the Congress MLA. Dig deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

More news on this: UCC bill | Understanding the provisions and legal context

Latest News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi days after return to NDA fold Dig deeper

BJP holds protest countering Congress dharma in New Delhi Dig deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi targeted over 'small tilak' request; Congress calls out ‘unemployment’ in BJP Dig deeper

Hemant Soren kept in basement with no sunlight, claims advocate; ED remand extended Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan is on the brink of its general elections, a highly anticipated event that will potentially shape the country's future government. While preliminary results are expected on Thursday evening, official outcomes will be announced on Friday. Pakistan's political landscape is dominated by three major parties: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan People's Party (PPP). A total of forty-four political parties are participating in the elections. The PPP has played a prominent role in leading campaign efforts across various regions, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The creators of the movie "Eagle," directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and featuring Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar, unveiled the film's second trailer on Wednesday, ahead of its release on February 9. This new trailer, which is over one minute long, provides viewers with a deeper look into the movie's storyline. Directors Anil Ravipudi, Bobby, and Harish Shankar built anticipation for the trailer's release through a series of tweets. The video itself showcases Ravi Teja's character as an elusive yet feared assassin and introduces other key characters in the plot. The previous trailer hinted at Ravi's character through a conversation between Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran's characters. Ravi Teja portrays a merciless assassin on a mission, known to have conducted operations in Turkey, Germany, and Japan. The dialogues in the trailer emphasize the ruthless nature of his character. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

When resentment and frustration fester within a relationship, they have the potential to erode the connection and intimacy we share. Therapist Klara Kernig highlights the detrimental effects of harboring resentment, emphasising its adverse impacts on both mental and physical well-being. Kernig explains how holding onto resentment can induce stress, anxiety, depression, and various health issues, while also damaging relationships with others, fostering feelings of isolation and loneliness, and triggering conflicts. Additionally, unresolved resentment perpetuates a negative cycle, hindering open and constructive communication and leading to further misunderstandings and emotional distress. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career by ascending to the top of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test rankings for the first time. His outstanding performance in India's second Test against England propelled him to this coveted position, surpassing his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. This achievement also marks Bumrah as the first Indian fast bowler to claim the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. He joins a select group of Indian players, including Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bishan Singh Bedi, who have previously held this distinction. Despite previously reaching the third position on multiple occasions, Bumrah has now secured his place at the pinnacle of Test bowling rankings. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.