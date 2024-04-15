Evening brief: PM Modi on Opposition’s ‘constitution’ charge; Rahul Gandhi's ‘colonised by RSS’ attack, more news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to opposition claims that the BJP would amend the constitution if re-elected, asserting that his decisions aim for national development rather than intimidation. This comes after Rahul Gandhi and others alleged the BJP's intent to change the constitution. Modi dismissed such accusations, emphasizing his commitment to democratic processes. Discussing his vision for 2047, Modi recounted his experience as Gujarat's Chief Minister, highlighting his strategic approach to governance during election periods. He urged a comparison between the Congress and BJP governments' achievements over decades, underscoring his administration's efforts despite its shorter tenure. Modi's statements come amidst escalating political rhetoric as India gears up for the 2024 elections. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interview with Asian News International (ANI).(ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP and RSS, stating that India didn't gain independence from the British to be "colonised by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar." Speaking in Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi emphasized the need for inclusive governance, opposing the BJP's vision of a singular nation, language, and leader. He advocated for diverse leadership, representing individuals from all walks of life. Gandhi underscored the Congress's commitment to respecting all aspects of Indian culture and society, contrasting it with the BJP's top-down approach. Expressing confidence in the Congress's electoral prospects, Gandhi addressed local issues during a roadshow, promising to tackle challenges such as human-animal conflicts and night travel bans in Wayanad. Having won Wayanad with a significant margin in 2019, Gandhi continues to campaign vigorously ahead of Kerala's upcoming elections on April 26, with results expected on June 4. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan denied anticipatory bail, appear before ED on April 18, orders SC Dig deeper

PM Modi slams opposition on Ram Mandir: ‘Cong, allies used it as political weapon’ Dig deeper

India News

Omar Abdullah challenges Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest LS polls against him Dig deeper

Firing exposes Salman Khan’s precarious security situation Dig deeper

Global Matters

Iran President Raisi set to visit Pakistan on April 22 amidst Middle East tensions, says report Dig deeper

Several injured in stabbing in Sydney church, second incident in 3 days Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Ministry of Commerce's call to remove drinks like Bournvita from the health drinks category has brought attention to the nutritional content of various processed foods and beverages, including breakfast cereals, fruit juices, and flavoured yoghurts. These seemingly healthy options can be high in sugar and artificial additives, posing risks of obesity and lifestyle diseases in children. Pediatric experts advise opting for homemade snacks with whole grains, fruits, and nuts over processed alternatives. They highlight common sources of hidden sugars in children's diets, such as breakfast cereals, flavoured yoghurts, fruit juices, granola bars, condiments, and packaged foods, urging parents to prioritize nutrition and reduce sugar intake for better long-term health.

Entertainment Focus

Director Jithu Madhavan’s latest Malayalam film "Aavesham" has struck gold at the box office, grossing around ₹35 crore since its release on April 11. Starring newcomers Midhun, Hipster, and Roshan Shanavas alongside Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, the movie has won audiences over with its performances and music. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Madhavan discusses Faasil's role, his preference for new faces, and the film's fresh music by Sushin Shyam. Madhavan emphasizes the importance of bringing a youthful perspective to the film, reflected in both the cast and the music.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)