'India didn't get freedom to be colonised by RSS ideology': Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that India did not attain freedom from the British only to be “colonised by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar”, reported PTI. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election campaign road show for the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad on April 15.(PTI)

"We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people," Gandhi said while addressing party workers and voters in Kerala's Wayanad.

Gandhi claimed that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “see only one nation, one language and one leader”.

"Why can not a young boy or a girl be a leader? Why can't our brother who rides an autorickshaw be a leader? Why can't our policemen be a leader? Why just one leader? Why can't we have more leaders," he said, according to PTI.

The Wayanad MP said that Gandhi also claimed that this line of thought is the main difference between the Congress and the BJP.

He added that the Congress wants to listen to the people of the country and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture, while the BJP wants to impose something from the top.

Gandhi also exuded confidence that the grand-old party would come back to power both in the state and at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi held a massive road show in Wayanad. He also spoke on several local issues being faced by the people of Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi said that the human-animal conflict and night travel ban are perplexing problems in Wayanad and that his party is committed to resolve them.

"I have written multiple times about these issues to our chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) and the central government. And we will continue to put pressure on them. It is a complicated issue but we are going to resolve this issue with you," he said, according to PTI.

The Congress leader had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. The results will be out on June 4.

(Inputs from PTI)