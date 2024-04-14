PM Modi taunts Rahul Gandhi over ‘poverty’ remarks: ‘Shahi jaadugar…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his promise to remove poverty with a single stroke as a part of the grand old party's Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that even the Congress leaders are not able to understand their own manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘eradicate poverty’ remark

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as “Congress ke shehzade (prince of the Congress)”, Modi said the entire country was surprised when he announced that he would eradicate poverty with one stroke.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“You will laugh after reading it…The country is also asking where this “shahi jaadugar (royal magician)” was hiding for so many years. Wouldn't you feel like laughing? Will anyone trust someone like this?” Modi said while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad.

Slamming the Congress, the PM added, “Before 2014, they ran the government with a remote and now he is saying that they got a “jhatke wala mantra (quick spell)”…Isn't this an insult to the poor? What is he even saying?”

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi made a poll promise while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan, saying that his party will eradicate poverty with a single stroke from the country. Highlighting the grand old party's manifesto, the Congress leader also promised to transfer ₹one lakh to the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if they win the upcoming elections.

Some of the key promises of Congress in its manifesto include - filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central government, guaranteeing a national minimum wage at ₹400 per day, legal guarantees to MSPs announced by the government every year as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste Census, and abolishing application fees for government examinations and government posts.