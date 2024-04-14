'In 10 years, PM Modi...': How Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to BJP poll manifesto

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that the PM “could not do anything for the poor in the last 10 years”. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Congress leader, PM Modi had promised to double the farmers' income, increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and give a legal guarantee - all of which the farmers across the country have been demanding. Massive protests were also held earlier this year with the farmers demanding the central government to fulfill their promises.

“The youth is looking for jobs. Inflation is rising…He is not worried about these issues. He did not do any such work in his tenure that would benefit all the people of the country…It proves that he has nothing to offer people," Kharge told the media.

The Congress leader further asserted that the BJP manifesto must not be trusted.

The BJP released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ with the tagline ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The manifesto was released on Sunday morning in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Releasing the manifesto, PM Modi said, “This is a very holy day. Several states in the country are celebrating the 'nav varsh'…Today, on the 6th day of Navaratri we pray to Maa Katyayani. She holds the lotus in both her hands. This coincidence is a huge blessing. Even better, it is Ambedkar Jayanti too.”

He added, “In the last 10 years, BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto.”

BJP's key promises in its Lok Sabha election manifesto