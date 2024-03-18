Evening brief: PM Modi's 'Wipe out Congress' call; BJP slams Karnataka govt over Hanuman Chalisa, more news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government during a rally in Shivamogga, accusing them of bankrupting the state through rampant corruption. Urging Karnataka voters to ensure a BJP-led NDA victory in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, Modi called for the eradication of Congress from the state. He criticised Congress leaders for their alleged incompetence and dishonesty, highlighting internal power struggles within the party. Modi credited the BJP's growth in Karnataka to BS Yediyurappa's efforts and expressed confidence in winning big in the state. He emphasized the need for the BJP to secure 400 seats nationwide for comprehensive development. Meanwhile, BJP's candidate from Shivamogga, BY Raghavendra, faces dissent from former minister Eshwarappa, who contemplates contesting independently, posing a challenge to BJP's electoral strategy in the region. Dig deeper Shivamogga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Shivamogga, Monday, March 18, 2024. (PTI)

In Bengaluru, a shopkeeper was assaulted by a group of men following an alleged dispute over the playing of a Hanuman bhajan during 'azaan' time. The incident sparked controversy, with BJP leader R Ashoka accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics. According to the police, an altercation arose when the shopkeeper played the bhajan loudly near Siddanna Layout, leading to a physical confrontation. The shopkeeper claimed that the group threatened him and assaulted him for playing the bhajan. BJP leaders criticized the state government, citing this incident as evidence of deteriorating law and order under Congress rule. They accused the government of appeasing anti-national elements and called for action against the perpetrators. The incident highlights tensions over religious practices and political polarization in the region. Dig deeper

Actor Anupam Kher has enlisted the talents of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani for his upcoming directorial venture, "Tanvi The Great." Kher made the announcement on Instagram, highlighting why he chose Keeravaani for the project. "Tanvi The Great" was revealed by Kher on his birthday, March 7, describing it as a "musical story of passion, courage, innocence, and joy" that he has been developing for three years. The filming commenced on Maha Shivaratri. Anupam Kher, known for his directorial debut in "Om Jai Jagadish," is also involved in acting projects like "The Signature," "Kaagaz 2," "Vijay 69," and "The India House." He recently starred in "Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay," alongside Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar. Anupam expressed his admiration for Keeravaani, recalling his fondness for the composer's work since "Tum Mile Dil Khile." Keeravaani's involvement in "Tanvi The Great" has been described as a "total bliss and blessing" by Kher. Dig deeper

Poor lifestyle habits often lead to low immunity, causing frequent illnesses. Making small changes in diet and physical activity can significantly improve overall health. With the transition from winter to summer, fluctuating temperatures can exacerbate immunity issues. To stay healthy year-round, incorporate immune-boosting foods into your diet. Superfoods like almonds, citrus fruits, yoghurt, garlic, berries, and leafy greens are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics. These foods support the immune system, strengthen gut health, and help ward off infections. Including them in your daily diet can ensure optimal health and well-being throughout the year.

