Evening brief: Putin has lost ‘everything’ during Ukraine war, says Zelensky, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Putin ‘informationally isolated’, could use ‘the bomb’ if…: Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called his Russian counterpart an “informationally isolated person” who had “lost everything" over the last year of war. Read more

‘Several thousands’ to lose job at Disney in April: CEO Bob Iger

These layoffs will be the second round of the 7,000 job cuts announced by the company in Feb. The first stage will begin this week, and the third and final phase is likely to commence before the summer. Read more

'Been hearing for last...': Rohit's brilliant response to reporter's query about Dhoni is a delight for CSK fans

Addressing the media at a Mumbai Indians (MI) pre-season press conference on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma opened up about MS Dhoni's retirement rumours. Read more

Chitrangda Singh texted Saif Ali Khan to talk about Sara Ali Khan. Here's what she told him

Chitrangda Singh contacted Saif Ali Khan after she worked with his daughter Sara Ali Khan on Gaslight. She had previously worked with him in Baazaar (2018). Read more

Mahindra Thar achieves production milestone of 100,000 units

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday announced it has achieved a production milestone of 100,000 units for the latest generation Thar in less than 2.5 years. Read more

Ways to rebuild immunity with natural supplements post an attack of Influenza A

There are several ways in which each member of the family can boost their immunity while recovering and rebuilding their constitution post severe viral infections, such as Influenza A, with natural supplements. Here are tips by health experts. Read more

Travel Tips For Non-English Speaking Countries. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

