There are several viral infections such as Influenza A that tend to affect the respiratory system including the nose and throat with symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, fever, generalised body aches, headaches and weakness but good immunity plays a major role in protecting a person against viral while after a bad viral attack, it is extremely important that one rebuilds their constitution by strengthening their immunity once again. There are several ways in which each member of the family can boost their immunity while recovering and rebuilding their constitution post severe viral infections such as Influenza A.

Ways to rebuild immunity with natural supplements post an attack of Influenza A (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Priya Aggrawal, General Practitioner at Humm Care, revealed that a healthy lifestyle, a nutritive diet, good sleep, an aerated environment, good hand hygiene and a consistent intake of natural supplements are great ways to rebuild ones constitution and immunity post a bad viral infection. According to her, some natural supplements like Vitamin D, C, B-complex and trace elements that can be taken to boost your immunity are:

Vitamin C - It is one of the most popular and best antioxidant to help build a strong constitution. The best source for it would be your citrus fruits like oranges, lemon , lime, tomatoes, berries, kiwi, papaya, spinach. A daily dose of 1-2gm of vitamin c is required to keep infections under control.

It is one of the most popular and best antioxidant to help build a strong constitution. The best source for it would be your citrus fruits like oranges, lemon , lime, tomatoes, berries, kiwi, papaya, spinach. A daily dose of 1-2gm of vitamin c is required to keep infections under control. Vitamin D - It helps in decreasing inflammation in our body and the best source of it would be fatty fish, eggs, mushrooms, milk and milk products. And for better absorption of vitamin d sunlight plays an important role. Make sure to soak in sun at least for 15-20 mins a day. Daily dose of vitamin D would be 1000-4000 units/day. Zinc – It is a tissues barriers for pathogens , best sources are found in beans,nuts,eggs,walnuts,almonds.30mg is required as daily dose.

It helps in decreasing inflammation in our body and the best source of it would be fatty fish, eggs, mushrooms, milk and milk products. And for better absorption of vitamin d sunlight plays an important role. Make sure to soak in sun at least for 15-20 mins a day. Daily dose of vitamin D would be 1000-4000 units/day. Zinc – It is a tissues barriers for pathogens , best sources are found in beans,nuts,eggs,walnuts,almonds.30mg is required as daily dose. Vitamin E - It is also one of the best antioxidant having strong oxidant properties against free and harmful radicals invading our immune system. Best sources to get the vitamin are nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, green vegetables. Daily dose required is 1000mg.

It is also one of the best antioxidant having strong oxidant properties against free and harmful radicals invading our immune system. Best sources to get the vitamin are nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, green vegetables. Daily dose required is 1000mg. Other sources of natural supplements like fresh and raw garlic, berries, liquorice, star anise, cinnamon, honey, eucalyptus which can be included in your diet too to help rebuild your constitution. Supplements are used to fill the gaps that our diet lacks, do not whole solely rely on supplements only. They are not the primary source for any infections. While taking any natural supplements, make sure to ask your healthcare provider as some supplements may interfere with some medications. Some natural supplements too require correct dosage and should be taken under limits, otherwise, it too may leads to side effects in our body.”

Dr Lesley Braun, Global Director at Blackmores Institute, echoed that there are many ways that you can help to build immunity against illnesses and one of the best ways is to use natural supplements. She suggested, “Fish oil, vitamin D3 and black seed oil are some of the great options that can support your health and wellbeing. Fish oil is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be beneficial for overall health. Omega-3 fatty acids can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body, and this can in turn help to reduce your risk of developing illnesses. Vitamin D3 is essential for immune system health. This vitamin helps to regulate the immune system besides its well-known benefit helping the body to absorb calcium more effectively. Black seed oil is another excellent option for supporting immune system health. This oil contains thymoquinone, which is an antioxidant that has been shown to be effective in helping to protect against some illnesses.”

