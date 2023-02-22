Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in poll-bound Meghalaya, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing public rally in Shillong.

Rahul Gandhi cites anti-conversion bill, mob lynching to attack BJP in Meghalaya

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on people of Meghalaya to fight BJP and RSS through non-violence, and love and respect for each other's traditions, cultures, language and religions. Read more

Missing home-cooked food? ‘Zomato Everyday’ is here for you

For those staying away from home and missing home-cooked meals, Zomato has launched a service called ‘Zomato Everyday.’ With this, the food delivery company says it will deliver ‘fresh home-style meals crafted with real home-chefs at affordable prices.’ Read more

'He kept calling me 'Sir when will I get a chance in the Indian team?' Shastri was like 'Kaun hai yeh?'': Ex-India coach

Think of some of the strongest Indian teams of all time; which ones come to mind? The 1986 unit which won the World Championship of cricket, arguably known as the greatest Indian team of all time, is one. Read more

Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor pose together in old pic from Mr India event, fans say: This movie must get a sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered actor Sridevi ahead of her fifth death anniversary. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shekhar posted a monochrome picture from an event of his film Mr India. Read more

3 delicious cabbage recipes to lose weight, lower cholesterol

Including leafy greens in your daily diet can work wonders for your immunity and keep diseases away. They are not only low in calories and high in fibre but also perfectly filling foods that keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay. Read more

Nora Fatehi's Latest Stylish Looks. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON