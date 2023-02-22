Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor pose together in old pic from Mr India event, fans say: This movie must get a sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered actor Sridevi ahead of her fifth death anniversary. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shekhar posted a monochrome picture from an event of his film Mr India. In the photo, Sridevi smiled as she was dressed in a shimmery outfit. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember Sridevi in heartbreaking posts)

Shekhar stood next to Sridevi holding a mic. Actor Anil Kapoor was seen standing on the other side of Sridevi looking away from the camera. Anil opted for a T-shirt, jacket, and trousers for the event. He also had a belt around him with a scarf tied to it. The picture also featured Sridevi's husband-producer Boney Kapoor and actor-director Satish Kaushik.

Shekhar Kapur captioned the post, "The silver jubilee celebrations.. throwback pic of Mr India." A fan commented, "What a great film! One for the ages... Also not able to see Mr. India." One also said, “This movie must have a sequel.” Another person wrote, “One of the best!" Several fans also missed Amrish Puri in the photo. "Mogambo Saab is missing," said a Twitter user.

The movie released on May 25, 1987. It emerged as a commercial success and became the second highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office. In the film, Anil played the role of Arun Verma, a poor street violinist, and philanthropist. Sridevi essayed the role of journalist Seema Sohni.

Ahead of the fifth death anniversary of Sridevi, her daughter-actor Janhvi Kapoor paid her mother tribute. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you." Janhvi also dropped a picture in which she looked at her mother.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. She is known for her roles in Hindi movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

