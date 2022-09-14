Evening brief: Man's nose, ear chopped off for getting his daughter remarried and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan man’s nose, ear chopped off for getting his daughter remarried

Over a dozen people allegedly chopped a 55-year-old man’s nose and ear at Aadarsh Sondi village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Tuesday night for having his daughter remarried after her separation from her husband. Read more

Begusarai firing: 7 police personnel who were on patrolling duty suspended

A day after a string of firing incidents in Bihar's Begusarai district killed a man, and injured 10 others, state police suspended as many as seven police officials. Read more

A beauty queen is at the centre of Taiwan, China's latest row

Taiwan accused China on Wednesday of pressuring organisers of a trade event in Malaysia to stop Taiwanese beauty queen Kao Man-jung from waving the island's flag on stag while other contestants were seen waving the flags of their respective countries. Read more

Bezos, Musk lose ₹1.50 lakh crore in 24 hours. How did Ambani, Adani do?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $9.8 billion (around ₹80,000 crore) in a day, while the world's richest man Elon Musk witnessed his wealth plunge by $8.35 billion (nearly ₹70,000 crore). Read more

Diljit Dosanjh says 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be called 'genocide': ‘It happened with all of us'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has said that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots should be called a 'genocide'. Diljit will feature in the upcoming film Jogi, which is set during the time. Read more

Contrasting fortunes for Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in in ICC rankings after Asia Cup 2022

Former India captain Virat Kohli has made major gains in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest update of the T20I rankings after his stellar performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Read more

Must-have nutrients for breakfast, lunch and dinner; nutritionist suggests

Which is the most important meal of the day - is it breakfast, lunch or dinner? While this can be a matter of debate, the best answer to this is "all." Read more

