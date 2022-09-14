Rajasthan man’s nose, ear chopped off for getting his daughter remarried

Over a dozen people allegedly chopped a 55-year-old man’s nose and ear at Aadarsh Sondi village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Tuesday night for having his daughter remarried after her separation from her husband.

Achlaram Godara, a police officer, said Sukhram Bishnoi was critical and undergoing treatment in Jodhpur. He added Bishnoi’s family said the attackers took away the nose and ear with them. “...the attackers were angry with Bishnoi’s decision to have her remarried.” He added the attackers are believed to be the relatives of the ex-husband of Bishnoi’s daughter.

Bishnoi’s daughter returned home a year after his first marriage around six years back before she was remarried.

Police said the attackers forcibly entered Bishnoi’s house and thrashed him before chopping off his nose, and ear and breaking his leg. “Efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” said Godara.

On August 10, a man’s nose was chopped off in Barmer for cancelling his daughter’s engagement.