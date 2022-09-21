Evening brief: Robert Vadra apologises for violating travel terms, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Robert Vadra says sorry for violating travel terms, verdict on ED plea tomorrow

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order till tomorrow on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to forfeit fixed deposit and initiate legal proceedings against businessman Robert Vadra for violating terms and conditions imposed by the court on travelling abroad. Read more

Gehlot-Dhankhar banter on Mamata: ‘What magic did you do on the tough lady?’

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday had a brief banter on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Read more

'Gau Mata also angry': BJP MLA brings cow to Rajasthan Assembly but it runs away | Video

A BJP MLA brought a cow to the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday to draw the attention of the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government towards the lumpy skin disease - a viral infection affecting cattle. However, it ran away. Read more

Flights out of Russia sell out fast after Putin orders partial call-up

One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists. Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia. Read more

Raju Srivastava's nephew says he died due to 2nd cardiac arrest, wife Shikha 'was praying for him'

Late comedian Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava has said that she really hoped and prayed that her husband would 'come out of this'. As per a new report, Shikha called Raju 'a true fighter'. Raju's nephew Kushal Srivastava said that he died due to a second cardiac arrest. Read more

Raju Srivastava no more; experts on why he couldn't be revived, tips to handle cardiac arrest

Raju Srivastava who tickled the funny bone of thousands of his fans for several decades, suffered heart attack on August 10 while he was working out in a Delhi gym. We asked expert why he couldn't be revived and tips to handle sudden cardiac arrest. Read more

Stranger Things-inspired realistic Halloween decoration scares netizens. Watch

Halloween hasn't arrived yet, but a couple has already scared people with spooky Halloween decor outside their home. The decor in question is inspired by the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, where Max Mayfield levitates. Read more

Realme's festive sale from Sept 23, get smartphones at ₹7,999

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, this is probably the best time of the year to get it. Festive season is ahead and brands have announced a slew of offers and discounts on their products. The smartphone brand Realme, too, does not want to stay behind and has launched its own ‘Festive Days’ sale starting on September 23. Read more