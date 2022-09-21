Realme's festive sale from Sept 23, get smartphones at 7,999

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, this is probably the best time of the year to get it. Festive season is ahead and brands have announced a slew of offers and discounts on their products. The smartphone brand Realme, too, does not want to stay behind and has launched its own ‘Festive Days’ sale starting on September 23. The Realme smartphones are offered at huge discounts in this eight-day long marathon sale.

Here we present the discounts and offers provided on the Realme smartphones during the Festive Days sale from September 23 to September 30.

The company will sell Realme C33 at ₹7,999 after a discount of ₹1,000 on its original price. Branded as ‘Naye Zamane Ka Entertainment’, the smartphone is equipped with 50 MP + 0.3 MP Dual Rear Camera and 5000 mAh Battery.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime (3 GB+32 GB) price will be capped at ₹7,999. Launched last year, this budget smartphone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display, giving a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The smartphone runs on Realme UI Go edition that is based on Android 11.

Realme will offer extensive discounts on its flagship GT models. The company has announced the price of Realme GT 2 to start at ₹29,999. The Realme GT 2 Pro can be bought at ₹34,999 for the 8 GB RAM model. The 12 GB RAM variant will be priced at ₹42,999.

Launched a couple of months ago, Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone’s 6 GB and 8 GB variants are priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999 subsequently. The 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model will be available at ₹26,999 after a whopping discount of ₹7,000 as its original price is ₹33,999. The smartphone flaunts a 120 Hz refresh rate on the 6.62-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 1.8GHz MHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Realme Festive Days sale will offer great deals on Realme 9 Pro+ too. It will be available at a reduced price of ₹17,999. The phone will also be offered at a discount of ₹7,000 on its original price of ₹24,999. Alternative models can be shopped at ₹19,999 and ₹21,999 in the sale.

Realme 9 Pro can be purchased at ₹14,999 for the 6 GB RAM model. While customers will have to pay ₹16,999 for the smartphone’s 8 GB RAM variant.

