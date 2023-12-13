Evening brief: Siddaramaiah questions Mysore MP in LS breach, India slams OIC's take on Article 370 verdict; more news

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah raised questions about Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha’s connection with the accused who jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and ran inside the House with yellow smoke canisters, causing a major security threat to members. As the visitor passes of the accused are reportedly signed by the MP Pratap Simha, Siddaramaiah said that such negligent act is a punishable offence. Condemning the security breach, Siddaramaiah said, “It is a relief that all the members of the Parliament are safe. Despite the high security, the occurrence of such an incident is indeed a shocking development. It is clear that this is a lapse in the security system. It is the duty of the Union Government, especially the Home Minister, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public.” Dig Deeper Siddaramaiah (PTI)

India's Ministry of External Affairs, in strongly worded remarks, slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an international grouping of Muslim nations, for criticising the Supreme Court's recent verdict upholding the Central government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in an oblique reference to Pakistan, said the grouping released the statement at the behest of an “unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism”, undermining its own credibility. He also called the statement released on Tuesday "ill informed and ill intended". "India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended," he said. Dig Deeper

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Latest News

‘Was ordinary smoke… to sensationalise’: Lok Sabha speaker on security breach. Dig Deeper

Dubai COP28: Loss and Damage a milestone, opportunity missed on fossil fuels. Dig Deeper

'At behest of… ‘: India slams Muslim nations for statement criticising Supreme Court’s Article 370 verdict. Dig Deeper

India News

Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh CM; PM Modi, other BJP leaders attend. Dig Deeper

Mallikarjun Kharge demands Shah's statement on Lok Sabha security breach. Union minister hits back. Dig Deeper

Lucknow Aadhaar, canisters in shoes, slogans: Eyewitness accounts on 2 Lok Sabha intruders. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Ukraine 'can't win without help', Zelensky's urgent plea to the world. Dig Deeper

Video: Huge fire at Bangkok market, smoke seen for miles in Thailand capital. Dig Deeper

Pope Francis wants to be buried in Rome Basilica to be close to this icon. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Popular OTT platform Netflix revealed details of titles that got the most viewership on their platform from January to June 2023. The web series Rana Naidu, starring Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, became the only Indian series to feature in the top 400 in the 336th place. Netflix revealed viewership data for around 18,000 titles and Rana clocked in some good numbers to make the list. The series that was released in multiple languages, recorded a total of 4,63,00,000 viewing hours. Despite the series coming under fire for its bold content, it looks like many were curious to see the show since it first streamed on March 10. The Night Agent and Ginny and Georgia topped the list with 81,21,00,000 and 66,51,00,000 viewed hours, respectively. The top 10 also included The Glory, Wednesday, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, You, Outer Banks and Manifest. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

One of the ways to stay healthy and energetic during winter is to eat foods that warm you from within and are loaded with nutrients. As the mercury climbs down, our food cravings go up, which makes us indulge in high-calorie foods. To avoid unwanted hunger pangs in winter, choosing nutrient-dense and high-fibre options in breakfast is important. Nutrition experts suggest foods that keep you full for a long time must be part of your winter breakfast routine. Dosa and chilla can be made with a variety of ingredients including lentils, rice, oats, quinoa, beetroot, coconut, methi seeds that can nourish your body with important nutrients and also keep you full. However, one must be careful about not using large amounts of oil while preparing them. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Suryakumar Yadav announced his arrival in the rainbow nation by showing his batting pyrotechnics against hosts South Africa on Tuesday. With rain playing spoilsport in the curtain-raiser of the three-match series, superstar Suryakumar made sure that he entertained the away fans in the 2nd T20I against the Proteas at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The star batter was rewarded for his quick-fire knock as the 32-year-old extended his dominance in the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. With India losing both of its openers for ducks, Suryakumar teamed up with Rinku Singh as India recovered from 6-2 to post a challenging total in the rain-marred contest. Suryakumar smashed a brilliant half-century to gain 10 rating points to further boost his lead in the ICC batter rankings. Dig Deeper