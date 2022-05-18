Evening brief: What Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan said after he walked free, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Perarivalan celebrates freedom, bats for scrapping death penalty

In his first reaction after the Supreme Court decision to release him, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, AG Perarivalan, said that he firmly believes there is no need for capital punishment, amid jubilant members of his family and those of pro-Tamil outfits at his home. Read more

WATCH | 'Made in India' anti-ship missile successfully test fired

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Watch here

Video: In UP's Unnao, traffic constable cries inside police station; here's why

A traffic police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was caught on camera crying inconsolably inside a police station after he was allegedly humiliated by supporters of a BJP MLA. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer demonstrates exercises to combat back pain | Watch

The issue of back pain is faced by many. With the onset of the pandemic two years back, we moved our offices to our homes. Since then, work from home culture has been prevalent all over the world. Read more

Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone opts for a formal all-black look for day 2, is spotted at India pavilion

Deepika Padukone chose yet another impressive outfit for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival where she is a member of the jury. Read more

