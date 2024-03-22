Evening briefing: AAP reacts to Anna Hazare's remarks; India-Bhutan sign 6 agreements, all latest news

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while reacting to social activist Anna Hazare's remarks on the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said they are pained and sad by such behaviour and comments made by the social activist. AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that though everyone respects the octogenarian activist, he never raised his voice against the ruling party when leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma against whom BJP has once campaigned and levelled corruption allegations, was made the CM after joining the saffron camp, and Ajit Pawar against whom several corruption charges were made, became Maharashtra's deputy CM after he got along with the saffron camp. Dig deeper AAP leader Dilip Pandey and social activist Anna Hazare (File)

India and Bhutan signed six agreements on Friday to bolster cooperation in areas ranging from energy to space as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay to firm up bilateral ties against the backdrop of China’s efforts to settle a border dispute with the Himalayan nation. PM Modi travelled to Bhutan a day after his visit was postponed due to inclement weather over the airport at Paro. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN Dig deeper

Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Mumbai apartment for ₹11.76 crore Dig deeper

India News

Supreme Court transfers pleas against OTT Rules, Digital Media Ethics Code to Delhi High Court Dig deeper

U.P. man freed from Meghalaya abductors; family meets, thanks CM Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia in a 'state of war' in Ukraine, says Kremlin Dig deeper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Indonesia's Java island Dig deeper

Sports Goings

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli is set to make his much-awaited return to action in the opener of the 2024 Indian Premier League against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli last played during the T20I series against Afghanistan in January earlier this year; he had withdrawn from the subsequent five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons. Over the past few weeks, there has been significant speculation over Kohli's place in the shortest format. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that the India great's chances of making it to the final 15 in the squad for the T20 World Cup are in jeopardy and that his performances in the upcoming IPL season will be decisive. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Rani Mukerji had one of her most polarising roles in Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She played Maya, an unhappy wife who falls for a married man, leading to her divorce. However, in an interview with Galatta India now, the actor has confessed that it's one of her favourite films and it also helped her marry right in real life. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.