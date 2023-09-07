Evening briefing: PM Modi's message to China in Jakarta, Akhilesh's take on ‘India vs Bharat’ row; all latest news

The Asian century requires creation of a rules-based post-Covid-19 world order and joint efforts are needed to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions on territorial disputes. PM Modi’s remarks, made while addressing the Asean-India Summit and East Asia Summit in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, came days after Beijing released a “standard map” that includes swathes of territories of other countries within China’s borders. India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan have protested against the Chinese map. Dig Deeper

More news on ‘Modi's Jakarta visit : Watch: PM Modi receives grand welcome in Jakarta upon arriving for Asean Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo(ANI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the BJP for pushing ‘Bharat’ over the country's English name ‘India’ after 26 opposition parties formed a joint bloc and named it Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and suggested a new name for the ruling party. Yadav said that though the mutual use of languages is considered development, even if the BJP want to eliminate English language word, which it thinks as a symbol of slavery, it should first remove the English word 'Party' from its name, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and change it 'Bharatiya Janta Dal' (BJD). Dig Deeper

More news on Bharat vs India row: On 'Bharat vs India' row, United Nations cites example of Turkiye

The Latest News

On ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row, Anurag Thakur's ‘Ghamandiya alliance’ jibe at opposition's INDIA bloc. Dig Deeper

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike in salaries of MLAs. Dig Deeper

Ideals & objectives of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will continue in perpetuity: Pawan Khera. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Sanatana like HIV, leprosy’: After Udhayanidhi, DMK MP A Raja triggers row. Dig Deeper

TMC seeks permission for demonstrations against Union government in Delhi. Dig Deeper

India to open embassy in Timor Leste, announces PM Modi at Asean-India summit. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

G20 agrees membership for African Union on par with EU. Dig Deeper

Australia, and China open first high-level dialogue in 3 years in a sign of a slight thaw. Dig Deeper

Killer Danelo Cavalcante escapes Pennsylvania Pen, sparks manhunt - $20K reward offered. Dig Deeper

Entertainment focus

With crackers, dancing, drum beats, and whistles galore, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released on Thursday. While audience stormed theatres to watch Jawan across the country, the eagerly-awaited action film fell prey to piracy. Within hours of its release, Jawan was leaked online and the movie is now available for free download on apps such as Telegram and torrent websites. Shah Rukh Khan fans are disappointed that Jawan can be streamed in medium quality on several websites. Some were worried the film's leak will impact its box office performance. A fan tweeted, "Shah Rukh Khan, it's too bad. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Applying sunscreen generously to all exposed areas of your skin and reapplying it every two hours or more frequently is the norm if you are sweating or getting wet. Sunscreen should be a vital part of your daily skincare routine, regardless of the weather, to maintain healthy and protected skin throughout the year but should you apply it even during the monsoon season? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Natasha Shetty, Consulting Dermatologist at Bioderma, answered, “Absolutely! Don’t let the clouds fool you! UV rays can pass through the clouds and glass windows as well…" Dig Deeper

Sports goings

India once again grappled with their vulnerability against left-arm seamers in their 2023 Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, with Shaheen Afridi haunting them yet again. Shaheen had previously wreaked havoc on India top-order in their 2021 T20 World Cup encounter, and ahead of the ongoing continental tournament, India had also enlisted the services of uncapped Indian left-arm pacer Ankit Chaudhury as a net bowler during their six-day training camp in Alur. However, come the match day, the Indian top-order looked fidgety against the leading Pakistan left-armer and both, captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell prey to Shaheen's lethal in-swingers. Dig Deeper

