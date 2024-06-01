Evening briefing: Arvind Kejriwal predicts BJP tally; IMD corrects Delhi's highest temperature, and more

Arvind Kejriwal predicts a significant victory for the INDIA bloc, foreseeing over 295 Lok Sabha seats. Contrarily, he anticipates the BJP-led NDA securing merely 220 seats, insufficient for a majority. Kejriwal asserts the BJP's impending oust from power, with the INDIA alliance poised to form a robust government independently. Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain echoes this sentiment, affirming the bloc's likelihood of surpassing the 272-majority mark. The alliance plans to participate in the Exit Polls debate. Amidst speculations, CPI general secretary D Raja highlights vigilance during the counting process. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav scoffs at the BJP's purported "400-seat" ambition, asserting the INDIA alliance's imminent triumph. Dig deeper New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha arrives for INDIA bloc leaders' meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, Saturday.( (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) )

Union Earth Sciences minister Kiren Rijiju disclosed that the record-breaking temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi's Mungeshpur area on May 29 was incorrect by 3 degrees Celsius. A committee chaired by experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) investigated the anomaly and found a sensor error. The committee's draft report highlighted a positive bias in temperature readings, with Mungeshpur's AWS reporting temperatures approximately 3 degrees higher than standard instruments during peak periods. Recommendations included routine calibration of AWS temperature sensors and third-party audits to ensure data accuracy. AWS expansion aims to enhance weather monitoring, with stations measuring various parameters and transmitting data hourly. The revelation underscores the significance of accurate weather data for effective forecasting and monitoring of extreme weather events like cyclones and monsoons. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

After a successful 2023 at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's next film, possibly "King" directed by Sujoy Ghosh, has garnered attention. An image allegedly from the film set in Spain surfaced online, fueling speculation among fans. The picture, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows Shah Rukh engrossed in conversation, wearing a smart blue suit against a scenic backdrop. While the authenticity remains unconfirmed, Shah Rukh was recently seen leaving Mumbai with daughter Suhana, sparking further curiosity. "King" is rumored to feature Shah Rukh as a notorious don, marking Suhana's theatrical debut, co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Dig deeper

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram captures the touching moment when a 94-year-old man delivers chicken soup to his sick neighbour. In the clip, the elderly man surprises his neighbour with the gesture, explaining that he came to check on him. The heartwarming exchange has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 1.9 million views and prompting an outpouring of positive comments. Instagram users praised the act of kindness, emphasizing the importance of compassion and cherishing the values of the older generation. The viral video serves as a reminder of the power of small gestures to inspire and uplift others. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)