Evening briefing: Calcutta HC asks Bengal to cooperate with CBI on Sandeshkhali, Trump on what if he loses 2024; & more

The Calcutta high court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to deploy more officers and cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into allegations of land grabbing raised by farmers at Sandeshkhali in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, said lawyers who attended a hearing on the CBI’s interim report on the court-monitored investigation. Dig deeper The Calcutta high court. (File)

While 2024 US presidential elections will most likely witness a potential rematch between incumbent Joe Biden and GOP leader Donald Trump, the former President has revealed his plans in case he loses the White House race to the Democrat. Notably, the GOP leader campaigned in Wisconsin on a day off from his hush-money trial. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Assam CM campaigns in Muslim-majority Dhubri. Dig deeper

'Political propaganda': India blasts USCIRF, rejects report on religious freedom. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Meet Victoria Shi, Ukraine's ‘virtual spokesperson’ on Russia war. Dig deeper

How much time would it take to repair all homes destroyed so far in Gaza?, UN report says… Dig deeper

Sports Goings

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said leaving Rinku Singh out of India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup was one of the toughest decisions. India announced their squad on Tuesday (April 30) for the world event slated to take place in the USA and West Indies in June this year. The squad has a good mix of youth experience, but the non-selection of Rinku, one of India's top performers in T20Is in the lead-up to the IPL, became one of the biggest talking points. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited a gurudwara in Mumbai, where he reflected on finding happiness amidst life's challenges. He shared that he looks at things that make him happy in stress and finds gratitude from within. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Baancing indulgence and healthy eating when you bake is super important as it is not just about making tasty treats; it is about making sure those treats are good for you too. When you think about health while whipping up recipes, you are basically creating a delicious symphony of flavours that also makes you feel good on the inside. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)