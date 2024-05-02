 'Political propaganda': India blasts USCIRF, rejects report on religious freedom | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'Political propaganda': India blasts USCIRF, rejects report on religious freedom

PTI |
May 02, 2024 06:01 PM IST

In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues.

India on Thursday came down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said it continues to publish its propaganda on the country "masquerading" as part of an annual report.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

In an unusually sharp reaction to the USCIRF's latest report that has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the organisation is known to be a "biased" entity with a political agenda.

"The US Commission on International Religious Freedom is known as a biased organisation with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report," Jaiswal said.

"We really have no expectation that the USCIRF will even seek to understand India's diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos," he added.

"Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues.

News / India News / 'Political propaganda': India blasts USCIRF, rejects report on religious freedom
