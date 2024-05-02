Balancing indulgence and healthy eating when you bake is super important as it is not just about making tasty treats; it is about making sure those treats are good for you too. When you think about health while whipping up recipes, you are basically creating a delicious symphony of flavours that also makes you feel good on the inside. Dos and don'ts of choosing right bakery products, especially for those with various health issues (Photo by Alex Lvrs on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Chef and Founder at Palate Culinary Academy, shared, “You must be smart about what you put in your baked goods. Instead of using heavy fats, go for good fat items such as macadamia nuts, which are way better for you. Swapping out these ingredients not only makes your treats taste awesome but also amps up their nutritional value and it is very important that you don't forget about portion control!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She asserted, “Even if you're using healthier ingredients, it's still important not to overdo it. Keeping an eye on how much you're indulging helps keep your heart and metabolism in check. So, baking isn't just about making yummy things. It's about nourishing your body and soul with every bite. With a little mindfulness about what goes into your recipes and how much you are enjoying them, you're on a journey toward feeling awesome inside and out.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Aditi Handa, Co-Founder and Head Chef at The Baker's Dozen, said, “I understand the importance of navigating bakery products when dealing with health conditions. It's crucial to offer insights into the dos and don'ts of selecting the right bakery items, particularly for individuals managing health issues. Quality ingredients are paramount for exceptional bakery products. Brands must prioritise the use of fresh and natural ingredients to enhance taste, texture and overall product quality.”

She added, “Artisanal products, known for their emphasis on craftsmanship, are gaining traction for their commitment to quality. For example, replacing maida with other nutritional ingredients can be one of the key steps to drawing customers’ attention. By emphasising transparency in ingredient sourcing and providing nutritional information, brands can empower their customers to make informed choices that align with their health goals. Through education and innovation, we should collectively aim to redefine the bakery experience, ensuring everyone can enjoy delicious treats while maintaining their well-being.”