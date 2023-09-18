Evening briefing: CPI(M) stays out of INDIA bloc's key committee, fresh panel sought in Adani probe; all the latest news

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) has decided not to participate in the coordination committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) but will remain part of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party's politburo, during its meeting in Delhi, emphasized the expansion of the INDIA bloc and the inclusion of people's movements. While decisions will be made collectively by the coalition leaders, there will be no organizational structures hindering such decisions. Although the CPI(M) nominated members for various coalition committees, their absence in the coordination committee has sparked speculation. Dig deeper

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury. (Twitter/SitaramYechury)

A petitioner in the Adani-Hindenburg case has urged the Supreme Court to reconstitute the panel of experts investigating regulatory failures and alleged breaches of laws by the Adani conglomerate. Anamika Jaiswal raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest involving three members of the six-member panel, including OP Bhatt (former SBI chairman), KV Kamath (veteran banker), and senior advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan. Jaiswal argued that their roles could affect the outcome of the probe into allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Bhatt's current position as chairman of Greenko, collaborating with Adani, and his past involvement in the Vijay Mallya case were cited as reasons for potential conflicts of interest. Dig deeper

The Latest News

No new positive case of Nipah virus in Kerala; 61 negative results, says State govt Dig deeper

No Supreme Court reprieve for Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against ED summons Dig deeper

India News

PM Modi makes major conciliatory speech as nation transitions to new Parliament Dig deeper

Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘patriot’ reply as Piyush Goyal objects to ‘G2’ jibe: 'Mar gaye hamare log…' Dig deeper

Global Matters

China Spy Balloon in US: Intelligence agents share intimate details about February incident Dig deeper

How Iran, US clinched rare detainee swap and funds release: Explained Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian men's hockey has a storied Olympic history with eight gold medals, the last being in 1980, making them the dominant force in the sport. However, in the Asian Games, their gold medal success has been less frequent, with only three victories since the sport's inclusion in 1958. Despite being silver medalists nine times, their third gold came in 2014, hinting at a resurgence. In 2018, they faced Pakistan, a historical rival, in the bronze medal match after a surprising semi-final loss to Malaysia. India's fifth world ranking and underdog status made the defeat all the more disheartening, highlighting their unpredictability in the Asian Games. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sony Entertainment Television released new promos for an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, featuring host Amitabh Bachchan's heartwarming gesture. In one clip, Amitabh gave his designer jacket to a shivering contestant. The same contestant, attempting the ₹7 crore question, became emotional and touched Amitabh's feet, prompting a comforting embrace. Amitabh's voiceover hinted at the depth of emotions. Viewers expressed anticipation and emotions, with one remarking on the episode's intensity. The teaser ended with the contestant appearing anxious, eyes closed in prayer. Fans eagerly await the episode, hoping for the contestant's success in winning ₹7 crore. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Regular exercise is vital for heart health, but excessive workouts can pose risks, as highlighted by a recent tragic incident. It raises questions about recognizing cardiac warning signs and taking precautions. Experts advise paying attention to symptoms like dizziness, chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, fatigue, or weakness. Particularly, younger individuals experiencing palpitations or intermittent symptoms should undergo cardiovascular evaluations before intense exercise. Similarly, individuals over 40-45 should not ignore chest tightness, shoulder or back discomfort during exertion, or chest uneasiness and should undergo cardiac evaluations before engaging in gym activities. Prioritizing cardiovascular health is essential when pursuing an active lifestyle. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.