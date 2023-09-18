KBC 15 contestant attempting final 7 crore question cries, falls on Amitabh Bachchan's feet in emotional promo. Watch

On Monday, Sony Entertainment Television dropped a series of fresh promos for an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 (KBC 15). In one of the clips, host Amitabh Bachchan was seen gifting his own designer jacket to a contestant after he said that he was feeling cold. In another promo, the same contestant, who will be seen attempting the ₹7 crore question on the game show, was all emotional, and fell on the veteran actor's feet crying. Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 almost got its second crorepati of the season, but Shubham Gangrade couldn't get the answer right KBC 15 contestant attempting ₹ 7 crore question shares emotional moment with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan consoles KBC 15 contestant

Amitabh Bachchan was seen reaching out to the contestant as he cried uncontrollably. He wore the grey an white jacket gifted to him by the actor. The veteran actor patted his back as the contestant kept crying. At one point the contestant touched Amitabh's feet with his head as the actor tried to stop him.

Amitabh smiled hugging him as his voiceover played. The actor said, "Yoon hee nahi umad aate hai jazbaat. Wagah zaroor hoti hai. Batayunga aapko (You go not get overwhelmed with feelings just like that. There is always a reason. I will tell you soon)."

The short video ended with the contestant looking tense and closing his eyes as he appeared to pray. Commenting on the promo, an Instagram user wrote, "This looks too emotional." A second one said, "Cannot miss this episode." One more said, “I really hope he won ₹7 crore.”

Jaskaran Singh could not crack this ₹ 7 crore question

Earlier this month, a KBC 15 contestant had also attempted the final ₹7 crore question, but he decided to quit the game and take home ₹1 crore. Jaskaran Singh, a student from Punjab, made history by becoming the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's game show KBC 15. He decided to quit the game show after he was asked a question related to the Padma Purana.

He was asked the question,“According to Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse?” The options were: A: Kshemadhurti, B: Dharmadatta, C: Mitadhvaja and D: Prabhanjana. The right option that would have made Jaskaran Singh win ₹7 crore was D: Prabhanjana.

