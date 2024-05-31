Evening briefing: DGCA issues notice to Air India over flight delays; 56 degrees Celsius temperature recorded in Nagpur

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Air India on Friday for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers. An Air India flight from Delhi that was to leave for San Francisco on Thursday was delayed by over 24 hours, and passengers were allegedly made to board the flight and sit without any air conditioning, due to which some of them fainted. According to stranded passengers, the flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 3:20pm on Thursday from Delhi, will now take off at 7pm on Friday. Dig Deeper Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Air India on Friday for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers.(File photo)

There is no respite from the scorching heatwave sweeping several parts of India this summer, resulting in fatalities in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.The national capital is grappling with an acute water shortage with residents forced to run after water tankers with their empty buckets. The city government has already moved the Supreme Court seeking additional supply from neighbouring states. The heatwave conditions have swept the country at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are in its last stage, with the final phase of voting slated to take place on Saturday. Dig Deeper

Bujji and Bhairava review: Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD, featuring the stellar cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, is set to release on June 27. As a prelude to this grand release, the director has unveiled a two-part animated series on Amazon Prime Video, introducing the characters of Bujji (Keerthy Suresh) and Bhairava (Prabhas). Dig Deeper

Indian-origin Anant Yardi takes over as CEO of the bankrupt coworking giant WeWork. An IIT Delhi graduate, he immigrated from India in 1968 and started his own business with his wife, Yardi Systems. The engineer from India started Yardi Systems, which sells property management software to commercial and residential landlords, reported the Financial Times. Currently, it is a multibillion-dollar family-owned company. Dig Deeper