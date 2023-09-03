Evening briefing: Govt data on children suffering in Manipur, Kejriwal's take on simultaneous polls; all the latest news

Of the nearly 50,000 people displaced due to ethnic clashes, there are 12,694 children living in relief camps across violence-hit Manipur and out of them, 100 are severely traumatised needing professional counselling, according to a government press release quoting the data made available by the state social welfare department. The social welfare department’s team of qualified medical practitioners and child psychiatrists working as volunteers are providing professional counselling to those who are severely traumatised, it stated. “Whenever they find such severely traumatised children, they will be identified, and taken to professional counsellors. We’ve done this for a little more than 100 children. We hope that this number does not increase and these traumatised children can go back to normal very soon,” said Ng Uttam Singh, director of the social welfare department. “A child may not be traumatised immediately. But that trauma can come up after one week or a month,” he said. Dig Deeper There are 12,694 children living in relief camps across violence-hit Manipur. (HT File)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for considering the prospect of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats under the ‘one nation, one election’ drive. A high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has also been formalised to deliberate on the possibilities of implementing this drive. Speaking at an event in Haryana, Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind the proposal of such move. He asked what would a common person get from ‘one nation, one election’. “Conduct hundred or thousand elections, what would we get?” he asked. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Odisha to receive heavy rainfall in next 2 days, says IMD. Dig Deeper

BJP hits out at INDIA bloc over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan remark. Dig Deeper

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Ramnath Kovind on simultaneous polls. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Not surprising…hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma’: Union minister Anurag Thakur slams Udhayanidhi's remark. Dig Deeper

‘PM Modi wants dictatorship in India’: Kharge attacks Centre's 'One Nation One Election' push. Dig Deeper

'Janeudhaari brahmin' Rahul Gandhi eats mutton in Sawan with Lalu Prasad Yadav: BJP's attack. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Texas: Drunken drivers now liable to pay child support in some cases, states law. Dig Deeper

Pope Francis quotes Gautama Buddha in Mongolia, urges people to live in harmony. Dig Deeper

Ukraine billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, once ally of Zelensky, detained over fraud suspicion. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

KL Rahul is all set to join the Indian team in Kandy, Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup as the wicketkeeper-batter has cleared the fitness test. He will however be available for selection from the Super 4 stage onwards. The big development came a day after India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster match at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday where his replacement, Ishan Kishan, scored a thrilling knock of 82 off 81 before rain washed out the second innings resulting in the two teams sharing a point each. Rahul, who has been out of action since May this year when he incurred a hamstring injury and later underwent a surgery as well, suffered a fresh niggle just days before his selection as he was going through match simulations and practice games at the NCA to prove his fitness. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan shared a lot of details about his much-awaited film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film stars him with Nayanthara for the first time. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and revealed spoilers, hidden moral lessons and more from the film. Shah Rukh kickstarted the ‘Ask SRK’ session when he wrote, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let's chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Fatty liver disease, also known as steatosis, has emerged as a modern-day pandemic and a significant non-communicable health problem akin to coronary artery disease. This condition entails the excessive accumulation of fat in liver cells, ranging from simple fat deposition (fatty liver) to more severe forms that cause inflammation and scarring (Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH) while extreme end of spectrum is liver cirrhosis (irreversible liver scarring), leading to liver cell failure, increased liver pressure or liver cancer. Dig Deeper

