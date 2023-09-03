Texas: Drunken drivers now liable to pay child support in some cases, states law

Texas House Bill 393 came into effect on Friday, September 1, 2023. The law requires drunken drivers who kill a child's parent or their guardian in a crash, to pay child support. As per the law, culprits of intoxicated slaying will be required to finance the child until they turn 18 years old or finish high school.

“[T]he court shall determine an amount to be paid monthly for the support of the child until the child reaches 18 years of age or has graduated from high school, whichever is later,” reads the text.

The amount to be paid will vary on many factors including the child's educational needs, medical needs and other reasonable childcare costs. Also to be considered is the standard of living the child is used to.

Anyone who faces imprisonment will be eligible for a payment plan.

“[T]he defendant shall begin payments not later than the first anniversary of the date of the defendant’s release from the facility,” states the law.

“The defendant must pay all arrearages regardless of whether the restitution payments were scheduled to terminate while the defendant was confined or imprisoned in the correctional facility,” adds the law.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill on June 2, 2023. Also known as Bentley's law, it was first filed on November 14, 2022.

The Republican governor took to Twitter (X) to showcase his support for the law, writing, “Any time a parent passes is tragic, but a death at the hands of a drunk driver is especially heinous."

“I was proud to sign HB 393 into law this year to require offenders to pay child support for the children of their victims,” he added.

According to the data shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 13,384 people died in the U.S. in 2021 in drunk driving accidents.

Thus, the law comes as a much-needed rescue to the people and a fair warning for the drunk drivers who will be held responsible for the crimes they commit.