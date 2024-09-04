Evening briefing: IMA issues appeal to protesting doctors; insurgent groups in Tripura sign peace deal; and more

The president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged doctors protesting the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital to resume their duties and leave the pursuit of justice to the Supreme Court.“The sacrifice of the young postgraduate resident of RG Kar has moved the conscience of the nation. The anger and frustration of the entire nation are equally on the fact that she happened to be a budding doctor as well as that she was the only girl child of lower-middle-class parents. The entire nation has adopted her as their daughter,” ANI quotes IMA's letter as mentioning. The IMA president stressed the importance of the Supreme Court's response and said that the entire medical community should adhere to the apex court's ruling. Dig deeper. Educationalists, actors, teachers, students, and other professionals take part in 'Maha Michil' to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata (ANI Photo)(Shyamal Maitra)

More news on Kolkata rape-murder case Bengal Assembly passes Bill seeking death penalty for rape convicts

A peace agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and representatives of two major insurgent groups—the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) – in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah to end violence in the northeastern state. The agreement was formalised at a ceremony held in New Delhi, marking the end of decades of armed conflict in the region. Union home minister Amit Shah, who presided over the signing, hailed the event as a historic moment. "This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you have given up weapons and joined the mainstream," Shah said. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

With less than 24 hours left for the first round of Duleep Trophy matches, India D batter Ishan Kishan has opted out of the opening round of the tournament. The reason behind this sudden move is not confirmed but according to an ESPNCricinfo report, Ishan's pullout has to do with an injury he's picked up, probably a hamstring. Although the BCCI hasn't informed anything publicly, Ishan is pretty much expected to miss the first round. India D, captained by Shreyas Iyer take on India C, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, in Anantapur starting Thursday, and with Ishan being a doubtful starter, Cricbuzz has reported that Sanju Samson, who wasn't part of any of the four squads, is likely to be drafted in. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Happiness is an elusive emotion that falls short in determining the checklist. Everyone has their own definition of happiness. However subjective happiness may be, this emotion follows a few patterns. An intriguing study published in the journal ‘Motivation and Emotion’ explored the complexities of happiness and uncovered two fundamental pillars of happiness. Passion and self-regulation are important in defining happiness. This challenges our perception of a happy person, who’s always expected to be cheerful and optimistic even when they do things they dislike. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

Prateek Gupta and Neha Maheshwari moved from Bengaluru to the small European country of Luxembourg in 2020, trading bigger paychecks for superior quality of life. In a conversation with Live Mint, the couple spoke about the perks and the drawbacks of living in Europe vis à vis India. Prateek is a senior analyst with Amazon, while Neha works as a finance manager for a German real estate company. The NRI couple acknowledges that living in India would have resulted in bigger increments, while they could have earned more by moving to the United States or Dubai. Dig deeper.