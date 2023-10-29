Evening briefing: India potential destination for Irish fund, Digvijaya's Ram temple donation claim; all latest news

India is a potential investment destination for a new sovereign wealth fund created by Ireland to cope with digitalisation and climate change, even as the European Union (EU) member state eyes Indian firms for investments in technology, research and innovation. The Future Ireland Fund is one of two new funds unveiled in Ireland’s latest budget, and the government plans to put aside 0.8% of the country’s GDP into this fund every year between now and 2035. The fund is designed to meet future costs from changing demographics, an ageing population, digitalisation and the impact of climate change. Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath, told a visiting group of journalists from Asia and the Pacific last week that while the investment mandate of the Future Ireland Fund is yet to be finalised, he envisaged that it will be primarily based on global investments. Dig Deeper

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said he donated ₹1.11 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as he is a ‘good Hindu’. During an interaction with reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, the former chief minister said,"I follow Sanatana Dharma, and I am a good Hindu... However, the use of religion in elections is prohibited". “In the construction of Ram Mandir, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave ₹1 lakh, while I gave ₹1.11 lakh. I sent that cheque to PM Modi to submit to the trust. He sent it back and asked me to submit it myself. I submitted it”, Singh was quoted by ANI as saying. Singh's remark comes less than a week after he was involved in a war of words with incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter performing ‘Kanya Puja’ at his residence on the last day of Navratri. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Man surrenders claiming responsibility for Kerala blast. Dig Deeper

Security beefed up around churches in Delhi after blast in Kerala convention centre. Dig Deeper

‘Ban buses with poor quality diesel in NCR’: Delhi minister to Centre. Dig Deeper

India News

Police officer shot at by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah, hospitalised. Dig Deeper

DCW issues notice to over Delhi Police online sale of obscene Hindu goddess images. Dig Deeper

Man tied to pole, beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Kazakhstan mine fire death roll rises to 42. Dig Deeper

Maldives will return Indian military as soon as possible: Incoming president. Dig Deeper

Israeli actions 'may force everyone' to act, Iran's president warns: ‘US asks…’ Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the first time in his ODI World Cup career, during India's fixture against England in Lucknow, on Sunday. The former India captain faced nine deliveries, failing to register a single run, and was eventually dismissed by David Willey. Receiving a back of a length delivery from Willey, around middle, Kohli skipped down the track to go for a big shot, but ended up miscuing it badly in the air towards mid-off where Ben Stokes took a simple catch. At the time of Kohli's departure, India were reeling at 27/2 in 6.5 overs, with Shubman Gill (9) also losing his wicket to Chris Woakes earlier. In 32 innings before the England match, Kohli has registered 1384 runs at an average of 53.23. This is also his 16th duck in ODIs and third against England in the same format. His first ODI duck against England was in Kolkata in 2011, and then in Dharamshala in 2013. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are working together after 33 years for his upcoming untitled movie, Thalaivar 170. On Sunday, the production banner shared a BTS picture of the two megastars together in one frame and revealed that the shoot of the Mumbai schedule has been wrapped. In the picture-perfect frame that has since gone viral on social media, both the stars are seen sharing a light moment between shots. Amitabh is seen sitting on a chair in an office room, checking something on his phone, which he has kept close to his face. Rajinikanth peered in from beside, holding him by his shoulders, with a smile. While Amitabh was seen in a white shirt and a grey coat, Rajinikanth sported a brown shirt for the scene. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It is crucial to shed light on the often silent but deadly disease of ovarian cancer, which is known as the ‘silent killer’ as it is a formidable opponent and carries a significant threat to women's health. However, with advancements in its management nowadays, the outcomes are far better so let's dive into the facts, symptoms and treatments, with a focus on the role of cytoreduction surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) in managing ovarian cancer. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Pansari, HOD and Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist (Breast and Gynec Oncologist) at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “In India, ovarian cancer is a growing concern. According to the latest data, it's the third most common gynaecological cancer in the country. While exact numbers vary year to year, the incidence has been on the rise. This trend emphasises the importance of understanding the disease and its treatment options.” Dig Deeper

