News / India News / Security beefed up around churches in Delhi after blast in Kerala convention centre

Security beefed up around churches in Delhi after blast in Kerala convention centre

PTI |
Oct 29, 2023 03:42 PM IST

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands & railway stations.

Security was beefed-up around churches and at metro stations in the national capital in the wake of the Kerala convention centre blast on Sunday.

On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery
On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said.

"We are already keeping strict vigil in overcrowded markets. Extra platoon deployment has already been done considering the festival season," the person said.

READ | Kerala blast 'unfortunate', says CM Vijayan; 'My state falling prey to...': Shashi Tharoor

On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others.

The blast occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

According to sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is in continuous touch with central agencies.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out