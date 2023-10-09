Evening briefing: Israel orders total control over Gaza, Kharge on Women's Quota act and all the latest news

Israel has intensified its measures against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, implementing a "total blockade" that includes restricting the admission of food and fuel, according to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This move follows a surprise attack by Hamas, prompting Israel to declare a formal war and authorize "significant military steps" in retaliation. Israel has brought in special forces to regain control of four sites. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 1,100 casualties on both sides. Israel's military spokesperson, Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari, reported that they are re-establishing control in communities that were overrun, with ongoing searches and clearance operations. While Israel has conducted its heaviest bombardment of Gaza, Hamas continues to battle outside Gaza, aiming to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Israeli army soldiers are positioned with their armoured vehicles near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. (AFP)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that if the party comes to power, they will promptly implement the women's reservation and conduct a nationwide caste census. Kharge criticized the BJP for not immediately implementing the women's reservation, which seeks to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He argued that the Congress and opposition parties had wholeheartedly supported the bill, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not act on it, suggesting it was brought for publicity and vote bank purposes. The act's implementation will require the next census and delimitation exercise, likely taking effect after 2026. Kharge also urged party leaders to highlight the government's failures and "false propaganda" as the elections approach. He emphasised the importance of countering attacks and propaganda and accused the central government of misusing federal investigating agencies to target political rivals.

Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2023 awarded to Claudia Goldin Dig deeper

CM Shivraj to contest Madhya Pradesh assembly polls from the Budhni constituency Dig deeper

Maharashtra government decides to raise the security cover for Shah Rukh Khan due to threat to his life Dig deeper

BJP issues first list of 41 candidates including 7 MPs for Rajasthan Assembly polls Dig deeper

Kremlin warns Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider conflict in the Middle East Dig deeper

Full list of 2023 Nobel awardees and why they have been bestowed with the highly coveted recognition Dig deeper

Indian opener Shubman Gill will be absent from Rohit Sharma's Team India in their forthcoming match against Afghanistan at the ICC World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed. Gill missed India's first fixture against Australia due to illness, with reports suggesting he had dengue. While Indian skipper Rohit initially hoped for Gill's recovery, it's now confirmed that he hasn't recuperated in time. Ishan Kishan replaced Gill in the opener against Australia, though he had a tough start with a golden duck. Despite Gill's absence, India secured a victory against Australia, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul leading the way. Gill had been in outstanding form in the past year, amassing 1,230 runs in ODIs at an average of 72.35. India will face Afghanistan on October 11 and arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 in the upcoming matches. Dig deeper

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan continues to captivate fans with her mesmerizing wedding photos. She recently shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, where she dazzles in a peacock blue Anarkali adorned with intricate work. Mahira complements her outfit with emerald green jewellery and a translucent orange dupatta. Her friends or brothers hold a flower sheet above her, and she carries a bunch of white flowers on her arm. In the caption, Mahira shares a touching moment where her friend Asim adorned her arm with motifs, expressing their enduring friendship. Mahira Khan is known for her role in Asim Raza's film "Ho Mann Jahaan." Dig deeper

On World Mental Health Day, understanding anxiety disorders becomes crucial. Anxiety, a common emotion, can become overwhelming, leading to anxiety disorders. These disorders cause prolonged intense anxiety that affects daily life. Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) involves excessive worry about everyday events and activities, often leading to sleep issues and concentration problems. Panic Disorder leads to sudden, intense fear or panic attacks, potentially resulting in agoraphobia. Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) causes fear of social situations, hindering relationships and careers. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) entails intrusive, repetitive thoughts or behaviours, such as compulsive rituals. Separation Anxiety Disorder involves excessive fear of being separated from loved ones, particularly affecting children. Seek professional help for effective treatment. Dig deeper

