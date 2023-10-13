Evening briefing: Palestine rejects forced displacement, Court's warning to Sanjay Singh; and all the latest news

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told US secretary of state Antony Blinken that Palestine rejects the "forced displacement" of Palestinians in Gaza and that such an event would constitute a "second nakba". Nakba, an Arabic word for catastrophe, refers to the mass displacement of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation. As the United States aid Israel in its fight against Hamas that launched a massive and unprecedented attack on Israel, Blinken met the Palestinian President in Jordan on Friday. Read more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speaks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (AFP)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday warned AAP MP Sanjay Singh against giving a “political speech”. The Rajya Sabha member, produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam, had mentioned industrialist Gautam Adani's name in the courtroom. Asking the politician not to raise "unrelated matter", the court said if such speeches were made, it would hear the case through video conferencing. Dig deeper

Two games, two defeats. Suddenly, Australia aren't that formidable a force anymore. Six dropped catches, conceding over 300 runs and responding with not even 200. This sure isn't the mighty Australia the world has known for the last 25 years. With 2 straight defeats, and tougher oppositions such as Pakistan, England and New Zealand yet to come, Australia's road to the World Cup semifinal looks tough. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Vicky Kaushal takes charge as war hero Sam Manekshaw in upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar’s biopic is based on the life of the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. The film's teaser dropped on Friday, and many praised it. Sharing the film's teaser, Alia recalled how Meghna had told her and Vicky about Sam Bahadur as they filmed for Raazi. Alia also shared that since then, Vicky had wanted to play the role of Sam. Dig deeper

