Alia Bhatt reacts to Sam Bahadur teaser, reveals she remembers when Meghna Gulzar first told Vicky Kaushal about film

Sharing the film's teaser, Alia recalled how Meghna had told her and Vicky about Sam Bahadur as they filmed for Raazi. Alia also shared that since then, Vicky had wanted to play the role of Sam.

Alia wrote, “I still remember the day Meghna Gulzar told us the story of Sam on the sets of Raazi... Vicky sat there... a twinkle in his eye... hoping to one day be Sam. And wow... just wow Vicky Kaushal! Can't wait to see this one (heart hands emoji). Special mention to my favourite DoP Jay I Patel.”

The period film stars Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, the charismatic war hero. In a decorated military career spanning four decades, he fought in five wars and was India’s Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Vicky, who last collaborated with Meghna on the spy thriller Raazi, transforms into Sam Manekshaw, complete with his distinctive handlebar moustache. He tells his troops, before a battle, "A soldier’s uniform is more valuable to him than his life."

We also meet Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who tells Sam that the duty of a soldier is to lay down his life for the nation. “I beg your pardon, ma'am,” he counters her, saying that a soldier's duty instead is to ‘take the enemy’s life’ and protect the country.

Sam Bahadur is set to be released in theatres on December 1. It is written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava and Meghna Gulzar. Along with Vicky and Fatima, it also features Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife. The film, which was shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Delhi, among other locations, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, who had also backed Vicky's blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

