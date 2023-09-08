Evening briefing: PM Modi's message on G20, UK PM Sunak speaks on pro-Khalistan issue; and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anticipation for the 18th G20 Summit and said that the mega summit would pave the way for human-centric and inclusive development, emphasising India's pride in hosting its first-ever G20 Summit. Modi took to the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, to convey his excitement and the importance of productive discussions with global leaders during the event. The summit is expected to play a significant role in shaping international policy and cooperation towards inclusive and human-focused development. It is set to take place on September 9-10, 2023, in New Delhi's iconic Bharat Mandapam. Dig deeper

More on G20 Summit: ‘G20 Summit declaration will reflect the voice of Global South,’ says Amitabh Kant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday unequivocally condemned extremism and violence related to the Khalistan issue, emphasising that such actions are unacceptable in the UK. He affirmed close collaboration with the Indian government to combat Pro-Khalistan Extremism (PKE). Sunak highlights ongoing efforts, including discussions between security ministers and the establishment of working groups for intelligence sharing, aimed at eradicating violent extremism. He also firmly underscored his commitment to maintaining security and combating radical elements associated with the Khalistan movement. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Lalu Yadav broke his silence on the Sanatana Dharma row and accused the BJP of trying to create an issue out of a non-issue because it was nervous. Dig deeper

US technology company NVIDIA and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Friday announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India Dig deeper

India News

The BJP has proposed to field party leaders on about 30 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2024 and leave the remaining seats for its allies Dig deeper

The Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against the Chinese government at Majnu Ka Tilla in North Delhi on Friday Dig deeper

A Nagpur court acquitted Devendra Fadnavis in a criminal case for his failure to disclose information in the election affidavit in the 2014 poll affidavit Dig deeper

Global Matters

Amid the political row in the US, a CNN poll says most Americans believe that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings Dig deeper

A temple in Canada’s town of Surrey in British Colombia was desecrated with anti-India and pro-Khalistan graffiti on its outer walls Dig deeper

Sports Going

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a reserve day for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, initially scheduled for September 10, due to anticipated rain. This decision is unique to this high-stakes clash, as it's the only Super 4 game with a reserve day. Although rain forecasts loom over Colombo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially favoured moving matches to Hambantota. However, the ACC ultimately decided to stick with the original Colombo schedule. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan is a man of his word. As per an old video going viral now, the actor promised to ‘fly’ Nayanthara to Mumbai for her Bollywood debut opposite him, and now he has delivered exactly the same with Jawan. The viral video, from a past South award show, shows Nayanthara expressing her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, and he humorously signaled his intention to make it happen. With their collaboration in ‘Jawan,’ fans are speculating whether this playful interaction played a role in Nayanthara's casting Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Yoga, a universally accessible health practice, offers a timeless means to rejuvenate youthfulness and vitality. This ancient discipline not only revitalizes mental functions but also confers numerous physical benefits. Yoga experts highlight practices like Ganesh Namaskar and Ganesh Mudra, which have been proven to enhance learning abilities in individuals of all ages. Talking about the perks of Yoga in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa says it acts as a defense against disorders like ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, and Down syndrome and suggested four asanas for memory enhancement and brain health Dig deeper

