‘G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric, inclusive development’, says PM Modi

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the mega summit will “chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development”. The PM also said that he is looking forward to productive discussions with several world leaders who have started arriving in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first-ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a series of posts.

Mentioning India's G20 Presidency theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’, PM Modi said that it “deeply resonates with our worldview, that the whole world is one family.”

PM Modi on India's key points during G20

According to PM Modi, he will chair sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’, and ‘One Future’ during the G20 Summit that will cover a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. “These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth,” he said.

Stating that India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, the PM said that the country "actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South.”

“We seek to accelerate the progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future, and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, and women empowerment and ensure world peace,” he added.

PM Modi also said that it is “important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue”.

PM Modi on meetings with world leaders during Summit

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that he will be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further “deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation.”

“I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of Indian hospitality,” he added.

According to the PM, the world leaders will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’, for a healthier ‘One Earth’,” he added.

World leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Oman PM and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have already arrived in New Delhi to attend the mega Summit over the next two days.

India is hosting the mega Summit this year after it assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, with the theme - ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Summit which will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, will see participation from over 30 heads of state, top European Union officials, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.