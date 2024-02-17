Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi abruptly halts Varanasi yatra; security breach in separatist Amritpal's jail; and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Varanasi and left for his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said that the former party president's presence was “required urgently” in Wayanad. Ramesh said the yatra will resume on Sunday in Prayagraj. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Varanasi, Saturday(PTI)

In a major security breach, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at highly secured Assam's Dibrugarh Jail, where separatist leader and "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh and his associates are currently lodged. Assam Police's DGP GP Singh took to X platform to confirm the development. He said that a search operation led to the recovery of numerous unauthorised items including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, and several other things from the NSA cell. Dig Deeper

In Delhi, Kamal Nath refuses to deny BJP switch rumours; Nakul Nath drops Congress from X bio

Pakistan elections 2024: Official admits rigging under his watch, resigns

'If BJP doesn't lose 2024 Lok Sabha elections...': Arvind Kejriwal makes 2029 promise

Lion ‘Akbar’ with lioness ‘Sita’ at safari park. Hindu outfit VHP moves Calcutta high court

Iran man kills 12 relatives in shooting spree: Report

Trump supporters set up $355m GoFundMe campaign for ‘unjust judgement’

Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited an impressive display of power-hitting as he notched up his third century in Tests during the match in Rajkot against England on Saturday. Jaiswal achieved this milestone in just 122 deliveries, showcasing his dominance against the visitors' bowling attack in the second innings. This century marked Jaiswal's second three-figure score in the series, following his remarkable double-century in the previous Test in Visakhapatnam. Dig Deeper

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19, leaving her fans shocked. She was shot to fame after Dangal's success. In fact, it was Aamir who had hailed Suhani's performance in the film alongside Zaira Wasim. Suhani and Zaira played Aamir's daughters. Before the release of Dangal, Aamir told media during an interaction, as per Indian Express, "If I have to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film releases, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.” Dig Deeper

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a prevalent health condition impacting women in their reproductive years (15-49 years), with a reported global prevalence ranging from 4% to 20% (affecting approximately 8 to 40 crore women worldwide). In India, the prevalence is notably high, reportedly ranging from 3.7% to 22.5% (impacting about 1.3 to 7.9 crore women). Dig Deeper