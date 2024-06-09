Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM-elect Modi over NEET ‘scam’, Odisha Cong leader on being ‘Muslim MLA’, & more

Congress leader and MP-elect Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) saying he would be the voice of the students in the Parliament and raise this issue at the earliest. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Sofia Firdous, who is set to become Odisha's first Muslim woman legislator, has said that she keeps her identity as an Odia, Indian, and a woman, ahead of that as a “Muslim MLA.” “I am an Odia, Indian, and a woman first. Throughout my career and professional life in real estate, I have worked hard for women's empowerment and I will continue to do so in politics too. Being a Muslim politician is something I have never given a thought to,” the Congress member, 32, told NDTV. Dig deeper

India News

‘He asked us to…’: ML Khattar reveals what PM-elect Modi said in tea meeting ahead of swearing-in. Dig deeper

VK Pandian: 7 things to know about Naveen Patnaik's aide and BJD leader who quit ‘active politics’. Dig deeper

Latest News

JP Nadda to host NDA MPs for dinner after swearing-in of Modi 3.0. Check what's on menu. Dig deeper

Weather update: Heatwave likely in Delhi-NCR, UP; heavy rain in Maharashtra, Goa. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Trump not a convicted felon, Yale Law professor trashes hush money trial verdict. Dig deeper

Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at luxury Beverly Hills hotel, taken away in handcuffs. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India will meet Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday and will aim to further solidify their qualification chances for the Super 8s. While India made a strong start to their campaign with a cruising 8-wicket win against Ireland, Pakistan faced one of the biggest shocks of the tournament's history when they faced a Super Over defeat at the hands of United States. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister, and the nation is buzzing with excitement. Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday in Delhi, several Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor, have come forward to congratulate him. Dig deeper

