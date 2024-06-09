Weather update: Heatwave likely in Delhi-NCR, UP; heavy rain in Maharashtra, Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that heatwave will make a comeback in parts of northern India, while rain will continue to lash southern state. IMD said in its forecast that a fresh spell of heatwave conditions are likely to commence in northwest India, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Heatwave conditions to likely to return to Delhi from Monday(File photo)

Earlier, IMD warned that Delhi will witness a sudden spike in temperature on Sunday, without issuing any heatwave warning in the national capital. Later, the weather agency predicted that the maximum temperature of Delhi on Monday will cross 44 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of heatwave conditions.

Further, the MeT department predicted that the temperature can touch 45 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. IMD also predicted that heatwave conditions will persist in parts of Uttar Pradesh for five days, staring Monday. This comes after days of momentary relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and nearby areas, some witnessing light rainfall and thunderstorms this week.

“Heatwave conditions are likely to continue over parts of East India & Uttar Pradesh during the next five days,” IMD said in its forecast. It has also issued a yellow alert for heatwaves from Monday to Wednesday in the capital.

IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Sunday will hit 43 degrees Celsius. “The maximum temperature will begin to rise from Sunday onwards, with the possibility of heatwaves from Monday onwards due to warm westerly winds,” said an IMD official.

Rains to lash parts of southern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Maharashtra and parts of Goa amid heavy rainfalls in the area. Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains overnight, leading to water-logging in some areas.

In its latest forecast, the MeT department predicted that heavy rains will lash Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka on Sunday and Monday. IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over south Konkan & Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka on 09th & 10th June.”

Further, IMD issued an orange alert in two districts of Kerala as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall due to the Southwest monsoon. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in 10 other districts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)