Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi calls MP as India's 'corruption capital'; MEA bans Meitei outfits and all the latest news

Addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed the state as the country's “corruption capital” and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of indulging in rampant corruption. Gandhi made the allegation while referring to a purported viral video showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and a "middleman" talking about several crore rupees. He also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in the state and that his party government will provide LPG cylinder at ₹500, waive farmers' loans up to ₹2 lakh, pay a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,600 for wheat which will go up to ₹3,000 and free electricity up to 100 units. Dig deeper. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

More on Madhya Pradesh elections: 'Kursi jaati hai toh jaaye..': Kamal Nath on how his govt fell in 2020

The Centre on Monday declared several ‘Meitei’ extremism organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to curb their “secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities”, according to a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA). The move has been taken as the government feels these organisations are indulging in attacks on and killing of security forces, police and civilians in Manipur, as well as activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. Dig deeper.

The Latest News

‘Thanks for ruining my Diwali’: Passenger demands ticket refund from Railways. Dig deeper.

‘Shame on governments supporting destruction’: Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza ‘genocide’. Dig deeper.

India News

14 Bangladeshi nationals crossed into Tripura on Saturday, caught on Sunday: Cop. Dig deeper.

Scientists, researchers discover new gecko species endemic to Mizoram. Dig deeper.

Global Matters

Rishi Sunak's big decisions: Sacking ‘popular’ minister, comeback for ex-PM. Dig deeper.

Joe Biden to meet China's Xi Jinping in San Francisco: What to expect. Dig deeper.

Sports Goings

The better part of the 2023 World Cup is over as the round-robin stage, comprising 45 league games, ended on Sunday with India beating Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru. Up ahead, stands the two semifinal fixtures - India take on New Zealand in a repeat of 2019 clash in Mumbai on Wednesday while South Africa face Australia in the second game on Thursday - and eventually ending with the summit clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the knockout stage, Cricket Australia named their World Cup 2023 team of the tournament, which has quite a few notable misses. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Salman Khan has reacted to a recent viral video from a theatre where fans burst firecrackers during a screening of Tiger 3. In the video, the actor's fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre in Malegaon in Maharashtra as they watched the film on Diwali. The actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday and wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe." Dig deeper.

