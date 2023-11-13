14 Bangladeshi nationals crossed into Tripura on Saturday, caught on Sunday: Cop

AGARTALA: A group of 14 Bangladeshi nationals who crossed into a Tripura village on Saturday evening have been arrested along with four persons, police said on Monday. Police said the arrests have been made for violations under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 14 foreigners illegally crossed the border into Baishnabpur village of South district on Saturday and were arrested along with four persons including two women, identified by the police as touts who were helping them, an officer of Sabroom police station said.

The officer said two mobile phones and Bangladeshi and Indian currency notes were seized from them.

Police said the 14 foreigners were from six different parts of Bangladesh. They were identified by the police as Nuskar Jahan (23), Raisa Jahan (04), Saikajahan (8 months), residents of Bangladesh’s Saramkhola area, Tanisha Akhter (23), Wahid Hossein (2), residents of Dhaka Mujibur Market, Laizu Begum (30), Raihan Hawladar (13), Jahan Hawladar (10), Hari Akhter (03), residents of Rajapur area, Afsana Akhter (19), Saidul Islam Akon (25), residents of Bagerhat Saralkhola area, Rubel Sheikh ( 22), residents of Saidabad and Ismail Sheikh (25), a resident of Khulna.

A case has been registered for violations of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act, police said.

