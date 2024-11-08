Menu Explore
Evening briefing: Rahul's message to tribals in Jharkhand; ‘No regret’, says man who threatened Salman Khan, & more news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 08, 2024 06:40 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest, land) from the tribals in the state. Dig deeper

Lohardaga: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being garlanded during a public meeting in support of party candidate, Rameshwar Oraon ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Lohardaga district, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Lohardaga: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being garlanded during a public meeting in support of party candidate, Rameshwar Oraon ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly election, in Lohardaga district, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The man who allegedly threatened Salman Khan demanding a ransom of 5 crore while claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang told the police that he has no regret about going to jail for the Bishnoi community. Dig deeper

Latest News

CCI says Zomato, Swiggy in breach of antitrust laws in India: Report. Dig deeper

Three LeT terror associates arrested over Srinagar grenade attack. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Post-Trump win blues: Harvard, Princeton classes cancelled to let students ‘recover’ from election results. Dig deeper

Israel sends in planes for Israeli soccer fans after ‘antisemitic’ attack in Amsterdam. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In 2007, Chinese billionaire realtor Jon Jiang had a vision - to use his enormous wealth and make a film that would rival the biggest epics made by the top Hollywood studios. In this endeavour, he began recruiting some of the top minds from Hollywood. But alas, as time passed, his glorious vision did not come to fruition. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Social media is flooded with gimmicks and so-called quick ways to lose weight, from cleanses to detoxes. So if you're looking to lose 10 kg in a month, this article isn't for you. But if you do want to finally hit your goal weight and lose weight in a 'safe and healthy manner', keep reading. Dig deeper

It's Trending

A UK project manager faces toxic workplace behaviour from his Indian bosses after requesting flexible hours to take care of his hospitalised mother. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
