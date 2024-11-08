Evening briefing: Rahul's message to tribals in Jharkhand; ‘No regret’, says man who threatened Salman Khan, & more news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
Addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest, land) from the tribals in the state. Dig deeper
The man who allegedly threatened Salman Khan demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore while claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang told the police that he has no regret about going to jail for the Bishnoi community. Dig deeper
Latest News
CCI says Zomato, Swiggy in breach of antitrust laws in India: Report. Dig deeper
Three LeT terror associates arrested over Srinagar grenade attack. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Post-Trump win blues: Harvard, Princeton classes cancelled to let students ‘recover’ from election results. Dig deeper
Israel sends in planes for Israeli soccer fans after ‘antisemitic’ attack in Amsterdam. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
In 2007, Chinese billionaire realtor Jon Jiang had a vision - to use his enormous wealth and make a film that would rival the biggest epics made by the top Hollywood studios. In this endeavour, he began recruiting some of the top minds from Hollywood. But alas, as time passed, his glorious vision did not come to fruition. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Social media is flooded with gimmicks and so-called quick ways to lose weight, from cleanses to detoxes. So if you're looking to lose 10 kg in a month, this article isn't for you. But if you do want to finally hit your goal weight and lose weight in a 'safe and healthy manner', keep reading. Dig deeper
It's Trending
A UK project manager faces toxic workplace behaviour from his Indian bosses after requesting flexible hours to take care of his hospitalised mother. Dig deeper