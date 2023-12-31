close_game
News / India News / Evening briefing: Siddaramaiah on Ram Temple, Ex-NITI Aayog official to lead 16th Finance Commission; latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 31, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Check here the shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Amid major politicking over the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday said those who won't attend the grand event despite being invited, it is their misfortune. The comment came as Karnataka minister Dasharathaiah Sudhakar said the BJP was exploiting the event ahead of the election like it did Pulwama before the 2019 election. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said Ram Mandir is good news and they are in favour of the temple. "We are not against the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, we are not against building a temple either. We are in favour of Ram Mandir..." Siddaramaiah said. Dig Deeper

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
The government on Sunday appointed former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya as the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission for recommending a devolution formulated for tax revenues between the Centre and states, according to an official order. The order of Panagariya’s appointment came about a month after the government on November 29, announced terms of reference (ToR) for the 16th FC, which also asked the body to suggest measures for augmenting states’ resources for local bodies besides reviewing the existing arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Government dismisses Punjab CM Mann's 'discrimination' claim over tableau rejection. Dig Deeper

Ex-NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya to lead 16th Finance Commission. Dig Deeper

QR code scam warning for devotees ahead of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Fomenting terrorism’: Centre bans J&K-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat under UAPA. Dig Deeper

Madhya Pradesh: Infant dies after branded with hot iron in Shahdol. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi's banter as they make marmalade: 'BJP can get jam'. Dig Deeper

Global matters

US Navy helicopters sink 3 Houthi boats in 'self-defence' in Red Sea. Dig Deeper

French chefs break Guinness World Record with 1,001 Cheese variety pizza. Dig Deeper

Porn mogul Michael Lucas faces boycott from porn stars for signing Israeli missile. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Like most things in their lives, celebs' New Year vacations are looking fabulous and picture-perfect. Several celebrities have been holidaying overseas, while a few are also ringing in the New Year 2024 in India. While Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput have been sharing awe-inspiring holiday photos from Switzerland, Egypt and Bhutan, respectively, others like Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Uorfi Javed are holidaying at popular party destinations like Goa. Many other celebs such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram were also spotted at Mumbai airport in recent days as they jetted off to undisclosed holiday destinations to celebrate New Year Eve. Actor Sunny Leone has also been sharing her recent holiday pictures and videos from all over the world – London to Kashmir. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The beginning of the new year, like every special occasion, warrants a unique celebration and what better way to welcome 2024 on a sweet note than indulging your sweet tooth in fusion desserts made with Indian sweets. All you need is a little imagination and urge to try something new to satisfy your sweet cravings. New Year is the time for get-togethers, parties and spending loads of time with your dear ones, indulging in good food. To give a delightful finale to your New Year special meal, we bring to you recipes of some amazing fusion desserts. From Soan Papdi Tiramisu, Gulab Jamun cheesecake, to gajak yoghurt bowl, here are recipes of some creative desserts that you can make very easily for your last-minute guests at the New Year party. Dig Deeper

