QR code scam warning for devotees ahead of Ram Temple event in Ayodhya

Days ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a scam to loot the devotees under the pretence of seeking donations for the temple has surfaced. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal flagged the scam on social media, warning people of cybercriminals trying to cheat people of money by making fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 following the culmination of a seven-day ritual which will begin on January 16.(X(formerly Twitter)/Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

According to the complaint filed by VHP leader, a miscreant named Abhishek Kumar is seeking the funds for Ayodhya temple development by circulating a QR code on social media. On scanning the code, the UPI directs the user to an UPI ID with the name Manisha Nallabelly.

Flagging the matter to the union home ministry and police chiefs of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Bansal, in his complaint letter wrote: “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified many times that no private person or people are authorised to collect funds for the temple.”

“At a time when the entire nation is rejoicing over the Ram temple inauguration, such preposterous activities should be nipped in the bud,” he added.

“Some people are trying to cheat money by making fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @dgpup @Uppolice should take delayed action against such people. @ShriRamTeerth has not authorized any body to collect funds for this occasion,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple will start on January 16 and continue for seven days till January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the grand temple's idol installation. Extensive arrangements are underway for the ceremony, attracting dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday urged devotees to not visit the temple on January 22 - the consecration day, and instead light a diya at their homes. “This is my request with folded hand, don't decide to come to Ram Temple on January 22. First, allow the event to happen and then after January 23, you can come any time. Everyone wants to attend the event, but it is not possible to accommodate everyone owing to logistics and security reasons. You have waited for over 550 years. Wait for some more time,” he said.