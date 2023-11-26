Evening briefing: Uttarakhand tunnel rescue now has 6 plans, Kharge loses calm at rally; and all the latest news

As vertical drilling in the Silyara tunnel began on Sunday after the US-made auger machine broke down, the rescuers now have six plans in place as the Indian Army is now on board in the rescue mission that dragged on for the last 15 days. National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) on Sunday said the 41 workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel are in good health condition and are getting their food and medicine. Dig deeper

Vertical drilling going amid the rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel(PTI)

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday dubbed the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as a “rubber stamp president” after Kharge was seen losing his temper over a crowd during an election rally in Kalwakurthy in poll-bound Telangana – in a video. While sharing a 28-second clip of the Congress leader being agitated by the unruly audience, Malviya said Kharge is humiliated in all his public meetings and helplessly screams and shouts at his workers who don't respect him. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, hail likely over parts of western India | Check IMD latest weather forecast Dig deeper

Hamas claims Israel killed brigade commander, 3 other senior leaders Dig deeper

India News

'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar': Owaisi's jibe at Congress leader's '2 friends' remark Dig deeper

PM Modi urges people climbing tower during Telangana rally Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pope Francis diagnosed with lung inflammation; aide reads noon message Dig deeper

Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list, launches criminal investigation Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Gujarat Titans have retained Hardik Pandya amid multiple reports of the all-rounder being traded to Mumbai Indians, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. Hardik was heavily linked with a move to Mumbai Indians but on the retention deadline day (November 26), the Titans have retained their skipper. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have also retained Rohit Sharma. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) is a condition that affects the functioning of the ovaries, resulting in a decrease in estrogen levels and an irregular or absent menstrual cycle in women under the age of 40 although it can happen at any age. While POI can have various causes, including genetic disorders and autoimmune conditions, its exact mechanisms are still not fully understood. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

