Evening bulletin Feb 26: CBI probe ordered into INLD leader's killing; India puncture ‘Bazball’ hype against Eng

Good evening! Here are the top stories for you to read on February 26 evening. Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee(File)

CBI probe ordered into INLD Haryana chief's killing

The Haryana government will order CBI probe into killing of INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, state Home Minister Anil Vij said in assembly, PTI reported. "If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij was quoted as saying in the assembly. Rathee, a former MLA, was shot dead along with a party worker by some unidentified assailants in Jhajjar on Sunday. He was travelling when the attackers sprayed bullets on their SUV in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town. Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack, news agency PTI had reported. Full Story

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Himanta's vow against child marriages in Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that he will not allow child marriages in the state and will repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 “as long as he is alive”. Hitting out at the Opposition in the state assembly, Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged that he would eliminate child marriage in the state before 2026. Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments came as the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) walked out of the assembly, protesting against the state cabinet's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. Full Story

Maryam Nawaz is new Pak Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz was elected as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday after the nomination papers of the former and Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) Rana Aftab were declared valid by the election commission after scrutiny, ARY news has reported. The session, which began after a delay of 30 minutes, was presided over by newly-elected Punjab assembly speaker Malik Ahmad Khan. Maryam Nawaz had earlier pledged to live up to the expectations of the people. Maryam is the first-ever female chief minister in Pakistan’s history who won the elections after receiving the backing of 220 MPAs in the provincial assembly, Geo News reported on Monday. Full Story



India puncture ‘Bazball’ hype to clinch home series vs England

Youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill overcame a tricky period of play to see India through to a 5-wicket win over England on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test and thus seal the series with an unassailable 3-1 lead. India, who went into stumps overnight at 40/1 and needed to knock off another 152, lost four wickets for 21 runs and seemed rocked, before Jurel and Gill saw took them over the line with an unbeaten 72-run partnership. Full Story

Randeep Hooda shares prep experience for Savarkar biopic

Randeep Hooda is sharing the experience of preparing to play the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In his new Instagram post on Monday, the actor shared a bunch of new pictures where he was seen visiting a cell in Kalapani where Savarkar was locked up. He revealed that he had locked himself up in the jail to ‘feel what he must have gone through’ in the cell. Full Story

